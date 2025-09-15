MUMBAI: In yet another incident highlighting unsafe practices at a metro construction site, a 30-kg iron jack fell onto the road from a girder during ongoing work on Metro-9 at Bhayandar on Sunday. Iron jack falls from Bhayandar metro; ₹ 10-lakh penalty imposed on contractor

Officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) confirmed that no citizens, workers, or public property were harmed. The jack came loose and dropped onto the road below, which was only loosely barricaded, surrounded by shops and garages.

“During the lowering operation of a U-girder at Metro Line 9 (Golden Nest area), jack arrangements were in place and the entire work zone was barricaded to restrict access. However, while fixing the jack, it accidentally toppled within the barricaded area,” said an MMRDA official.

A video of the incident circulated on social media, showing the jack lying on the road, with people discussing how they narrowly escaped injury. The footage also showed alleged contractor staff walking away from the site.

MMRDA said immediate action has been taken by blacklisting the subcontractor, reiterating that citizen and worker safety is its top priority. “Swift corrective measures and strict accountability ensure public safety and confidence at every step. We have imposed a preliminary ₹10-lakh penalty on the main contractor JKIL (J Kumar Infraprojects). The final penalty will be determined after inquiry. The responsible GC personnel have been removed, and a third-party specialist agency has been appointed for inspection,” added another official.

Messages sent to J Kumar Infraprojects remained unanswered.

This is not the first safety lapse at the Metro-9 site. In December, a concrete mixer truck fell into an excavation pit near the under-construction Miragaon station due to inadequate barricades. Several road accidents have also been reported along this corridor in the past.

Work on the Dahisar-Bhayandar-Uttan corridor is progressing steadily. In June, MMRDA successfully launched a massive 65-metre composite steel girder weighing 700 metric tonnes near the Bhayandar ROB. The 10.54-km Metro-9 project, with eight elevated stations, is currently 95% complete and will connect to the existing Metro-7 on the Gundavali-Dahisar East corridor.