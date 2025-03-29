Is Kabutarkhana a health hazard? BMC to collect scientific data

MUMBAI: Dadar’s iconic Kabutarkhana may soon be a thing of the past. Kabutarkhana

The G North Ward Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is compiling research-based evidence to ascertain whether the nearly 100-year-old pigeon-feeding ground, located at a busy junction in Dadar market, is a health hazard, following complaints by residents.

Based on the evidence it gathers from institutions such as the KEM Hospital, Sion Hospital, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), and the World Health Organization (WHO), the BMC might either shut down the grade II heritage structure completely or relocate it to a less congested area, according to civic officials.

On March 25, Ajit Kumar Ambi, the assistant commissioner of the G North Ward, held a meeting with all stakeholders, including representatives from the Jain Tirthankar Shantinath Trust, which manages the Kabutarkhana, and the Shri Shantinath Bhagwan Shwetambar Jain Temple, located opposite the pigeon-feeding ground. During the meeting, the trust argued that lung fibrosis is not caused by pigeon droppings or the presence of the Kabutarkhana, despite growing concerns among residents.

“Religious reasons drive the feeding of pigeons in this area,” said Ambi. “We will gather reports from KEM and Sion hospitals to assess the number of patients in the vicinity of the Kabutarkhana and determine whether lung fibrosis is linked to its presence.”

To substantiate its position, the G North ward plans to submit reports from WHO and ICMR on the potential health risks posed by the Kabutarkhana. “If we don’t find any scientific evidence linking health issues to the Kabutarkhana, we will ensure it is cleaned regularly. We will put up signboards, and we are committed to cleaning the area three times a day, with cleanup marshals deployed to maintain hygiene,” added Ambi.

In addition to regular cleaning, the ward is considering relocating the Kabutarkhana to alternative locations, such as near Kirti College in Worli, which is close to Dadar Beach, and T Valu Road in Worli, which has a dead-end. Ambi explained that these locations were being evaluated for their proximity to the sea, which would benefit the pigeons, and their ability to minimise disruptions to residents.

“If scientific evidence indicates that the Kabutarkhana poses health risks, we will issue a notice to cancel the trust’s registration and relocate the facility to a remote area near the seashore, where strong winds will help mitigate the issue,” said Ambi.

Built in 1933, the Kabutarkhana is a prominent landmark in Dadar. However, residents have expressed concerns about the health implications of the pigeon-feeding ground’s proximity to a bustling marketplace and numerous food stalls. They believe they are exposed to a risk of food contamination from the bacteria in pigeon droppings. The Jain Tirthankar Shantinath Trust was not available for comment.

The BMC has previously attempted to revamp the Kaburtarkhana multiple times in the last 15 years, with the intention of beautifying it and easing traffic outside Dadar railway station. The proposals included reducing the Kabutarkhana’s circumference, raising its height, installing a glass roof, refurbishing its railings, and reviving its decades-old fountain. But these proposals never saw the light of the day.