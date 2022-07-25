ISC results announced, Thane girl among 18 others ranking first in country

Mumbai: Results for the Indian School Certificate (ISC class 12) exams were announced on Sunday evening. Thane’s 18-year-old Upasana Nandi, a student of Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School is among 18 students in the country to bag the first rank. The overall success rate for the batch this year stands at 99.38%, whereas for Maharashtra schools, the success rate stands at 99.76%.

Nandi scored 99.75% in the examination. The second rank at 99.5% is held by 57 students, including six from Mumbai schools.

“Initially, everyone was taken aback due to the sudden decision of the board to conduct offline exams. While semester one was a curveball, with many of us finding exams difficult due to lack of writing practice, I was better prepared for semester two exams, and had enough writing practice for the same,” said Nandi, who plans to pursue her undergraduate degree in microbiology or biotechnology, and continue research in the same field.

After cancelling board exams for students in 2021 due to rising Covid-19 cases, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) decided to conduct class 10 and 12 exams in two semesters for the 2021-22 academic year.

The first semester exam was held in November-December 2021, while the second semester exams were held in May-June 2022.

“Semester one marks of each subject have been halved (with exception to the subjects Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing and Art). These marks have then been added to semester two marks and practical/project marks, to arrive at the final marks in each subject,” said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

ISC schools across the city recorded a higher number of students scoring 90% and above this year. “Over 51% of the batch has secured 90% and above scores this year and not a single student has scored below 70%. This shows how resilient students can be, especially since all classes were held online this year while the exams were held in offline mode,” said Sunita George, principal of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim.

A student of the school, Anshul Mitra (18) secured the second rank in the country, as well as state this year. Mitra, who lost his father in September last year had to move to Kolkata mid-year, but managed to continue his education with Bombay Scottish for the rest of the academic year.

“We were accustomed to online exams but the minute offline exams were announced, our teachers and school supported us and ensured all of us were getting the help needed. I was not only allowed to attend classes online, but the school also helped me find an exam centre in Kolkata, so I could appear for my exams hassle-free,” said Mitra, who scored 99.5%.

