ISC results announced, Thane girl among 18 others ranking first in country
Mumbai: Results for the Indian School Certificate (ISC class 12) exams were announced on Sunday evening. Thane’s 18-year-old Upasana Nandi, a student of Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School is among 18 students in the country to bag the first rank. The overall success rate for the batch this year stands at 99.38%, whereas for Maharashtra schools, the success rate stands at 99.76%.
Nandi scored 99.75% in the examination. The second rank at 99.5% is held by 57 students, including six from Mumbai schools.
“Initially, everyone was taken aback due to the sudden decision of the board to conduct offline exams. While semester one was a curveball, with many of us finding exams difficult due to lack of writing practice, I was better prepared for semester two exams, and had enough writing practice for the same,” said Nandi, who plans to pursue her undergraduate degree in microbiology or biotechnology, and continue research in the same field.
After cancelling board exams for students in 2021 due to rising Covid-19 cases, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) decided to conduct class 10 and 12 exams in two semesters for the 2021-22 academic year.
The first semester exam was held in November-December 2021, while the second semester exams were held in May-June 2022.
“Semester one marks of each subject have been halved (with exception to the subjects Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing and Art). These marks have then been added to semester two marks and practical/project marks, to arrive at the final marks in each subject,” said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).
ISC schools across the city recorded a higher number of students scoring 90% and above this year. “Over 51% of the batch has secured 90% and above scores this year and not a single student has scored below 70%. This shows how resilient students can be, especially since all classes were held online this year while the exams were held in offline mode,” said Sunita George, principal of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim.
A student of the school, Anshul Mitra (18) secured the second rank in the country, as well as state this year. Mitra, who lost his father in September last year had to move to Kolkata mid-year, but managed to continue his education with Bombay Scottish for the rest of the academic year.
“We were accustomed to online exams but the minute offline exams were announced, our teachers and school supported us and ensured all of us were getting the help needed. I was not only allowed to attend classes online, but the school also helped me find an exam centre in Kolkata, so I could appear for my exams hassle-free,” said Mitra, who scored 99.5%.
Workers happy with the split from SBSP: Azamgarh SP leader
Samajwadi Party's Azamgarh district unit general secretary Harprasad Dubey on Sunday welcomed party chief Akhilesh Yadav's move to snap ties with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. Dubey said that SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in the recent past made many statements against the SP chief due to which the workers were not happy. Azamgarh is an SP stronghold and will remain so, Dubey added. In 2017, the SP won five seats in Azamgarh.
To cut costs, Ganpati mandals in Dhankawadi to hold only one procession
The slump in the economy has taken a toll on the upcoming 10-day Ganeshotsav festival that begins on August 31 after a gap of two years. On Saturday, several mandals from southern parts of Pune in Dhankawadi area held a meeting and decided to take out the procession together, as this will cause less financial burden.
Feast on last Sunday of Ashadh in Pune
On the last Sunday of Hindu calendar's Ashadh month, long queues were seen outside the chicken, mutton and fish shops across the city. Before Shravan month begins on July 29, wherein many Hindus do not eat non-vegetarian food and consume liquor, “Akhad special party” which is celebrated with drinks and non-veg food were organised in the city. Many preferred to buy cooked food from restaurants and home-cooked deliveries.
BMC wants additional manpower to tackle hawker menace in SoBo
Mumbai: In a bid to tackle the hawker menace in south Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to hire manpower from external agencies like NGO, and manpower supplying firms to remove illegal hawker encroachment from various public spaces. BMC's B-ward office, which covers the congested localities like Sandhurst Road, Dongri and Bhindi Bazar had floated a public notice earlier this week, seeking appointment of additional manpower for removing the encroachment.
Passenger onboard Srinagar-Lucknow flight misbehaves with air hostess, arrested
A man was arrested and later released on bail after he misbehaved with an air hostess on Srinagar-Lucknow Indigo flight 6E6075 on Friday. The passenger was arrested at Amritsar airport after the flight captain informed Amritsar air traffic control about the incident. The flight captain informed the ATC, and as soon as the plane landed at Amritsar airport, the security personnel deplaned the passenger and handed him over to the police.
