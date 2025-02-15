Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

I-T officer duped of 10L by cyber frauds

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Feb 15, 2025 08:50 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 57-year-old I-T officer lost ₹10 lakh to fraudsters via a fake online trading app, after her son was lured into the scheme. Police are investigating.

MUMBAI: A 57-year-old woman working as an administrative officer in the Income Tax (I-T) department was duped of 10 lakh by fraudsters using the fake online share trading modus operandi.

I-T officer duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10L by cyber frauds
I-T officer duped of 10L by cyber frauds

The cyber frauds first approached the complainant’s son by adding him to a WhatsApp group on November 27 last year, luring him with easy earning of 10 to 15 percent profit on investments in IPOs and trading.

Believing the advices doled out in the group, he downloaded an app named ‘QuantsAIS’ and started investing and trading shares through it. His virtual account reflected that he was earning profits. Observing this, the I-T officer, who is also the complainant in the case, installed the app on January 14 on her mobile phone and started investing money in online trading.

However, when she tried to withdraw money from her virtual account, she was unable to do so. On enquiry, she was told by the group admin that if the profits exceed 2 lakh, the customer is required to pay 30% towards taxes.

After paying a total 9.78 lakh in this way and still not being able to withdraw any money, she started suspecting something was amiss and approached the Navghar police station. The police recorded her statement and registered a case under cheating and other relevant sections of the IT Act against unknown persons. “Further investigation is going on,” said a police officer.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On