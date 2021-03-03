I-T raids on Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu bid to curb voices of dissent: NCP
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday said the Income Tax raids against Bollywood figures Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu are an attempt to suppress the voices of those who speak against the Narendra Modi-led government.
"Central agencies like ED, CBI, and Income Tax are being used to target those who take an anti-government stand and speak against the policies of the regime," the minister told reporters outside Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai.
"The premises of Anurag Kashyap and Pannu have been raided. Both were raising their voices against the Modi government.
"This action has been carried out to suppress their voices," said Malik, who is also the chief spokesperson of Sharad Pawar-led NCP.
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided premises linked to the filmmakers, including Anurag Kashyap, who launched the now dissolved production house Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhashish Sarkar and Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, officials said.
The searches were being carried out in over 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, officials said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-T raids on Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu bid to curb voices of dissent: NCP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girls allegedly stripped, forced to dance by cops; Maharashtra govt orders probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra CM asked for Rathod's resignation to avoid chaos in assembly: BJP
- Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and BJP leader Pravin Darekar said the BJP expect some more drama in a few days over Rathod's resignation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt to make probe report on Mumbai power outage public
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai power outage: Electricity regulator had raised questions on islanding system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hard knocks and tough lessons: How Mumbai’s health infra coped with Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Teacher gets 5 years in jail for sexually harassing minor students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre nod for 29 more private hospitals from Mumbai to start vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MMRDA seeks Bombay HC’s nod to start Metro work at disputed plot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Civic contractor dumps raw sewage in Bhandup salt lakes, green activist seeks action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 700 hospitals, nursing homes in Mumbai flouting fire safety norms: BMC audit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos persists at Mumbai vaccination centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Man blocks actor Ajay Devgn’s car over his stand on farm laws, held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: AC trains soon on Western Railway’s slow corridor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai coastal road work in fast lane, 100m tunneling done
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox