It’s still not late, come and talk, urges Uddhav
MumbaiUddhav Thackeray has made a last-ditch appeal to save his party and his government. On Tuesday he told the rebels in Guwahati, “As the head of the family, I tell you from the bottom of my heart, the time has not passed yet. I appeal to you to sit in front of me. We will resolve all differences in your minds as well as in the minds of the Shiv Sainiks; there will be a definite way out of it, we will sit together and find a way out (of this impasse).”
It was an emotive appeal to those MLAs who might be having second thoughts about breaking their affiliation with the Shiv Sena.
Eknath Shinde was quick to respond. Within minutes of the Shiv Sena president’s statement, he tweeted: “On the one hand your son (Aaditya) and your spokesman (Sanjay Raut) will call us, Shiv Sena workers, pigs, garbage, dogs, illiterate and akin to corpses, and on the other hand, an appeal is being made to the same MLAs to save an anti-Hindu government. What does this mean?”
Shinde also made his own statement on television saying the rebels would soon return to Mumbai. “All the MLAs here are happy and united and there is nothing to worry. We will all go to Mumbai very soon and together,” he said in his first appearance before the media since his arrival in Guwahati on June 22.
The MVA constituents, in parallel, are preparing for a long legal battle. According to the leaders HT spoke to, any no confidence motion brought against deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal or the disqualification of 16 MLAs challenged by the Shinde camp in the Supreme Court would not have any impact on the future of the government. They however said that the trust vote could pose a challenge to the survival of the government. The ruling parties see the only way to win the trust vote is by bringing at least 20 rebel MLAs back in the fold. Significantly, the rebels said they will not formally withdraw their support to the MVA government or move a no-confidence motion as it creates bad optics among their supporters. Notionally at least Uddhav Thackeray continues to be their leader. At the same time, the rebels say, they would support the BJP if it moves a no-confidence motion against the MVA government.
“They (MVA) want to show that we have expressed lack of confidence in our own leader and inflame sentiments in Maharashtra. In any case, a vote of no confidence will have to be tabled and it does not matter who is doing it. We are not asking Uddhav saheb to quit as we are from his party,” said Deepak Kesarkar, spokesman for the rebel group.
Legal experts say a floor test would be challenged if it’s called for before the next hearing in the apex court on the petition about the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs and a no trust motion against deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal.
-
Chandigarh | Tomato prices see 33% rise in two weeks
Tomatoes, which are one of the most vital ingredients in meal preparation, have seen an almost 33% rise in price, going up from ₹60/kg in the second week of June to ₹80/kg now. A supervisor of Punjab Mandi Board in Chandigarh, Harpreet Singh added that there is a shortage of tomatoes at the wholesale mandi in Sector 26 as well. With monsoon on the horizon, the rates of vegetables can further get affected in case of heavy rains, high-velocity winds or hailstorms.
-
Lok Adalat: PSPCL official’s salary attached over delay in installing power connection
The Permanent Lok Adalat, Mohali, ordered the attachment of the salary of a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited executive engineer in a case of alleged delay in installing a power connection in Zirakpur. The adalat, presided over by Vandana Gupta and SS Dhaliwal, passed the order on June 21, while observing that despite the orders, the PSPCL was avoiding to release the connection on “flimsy grounds”. Adalat concluded PSLC is acting in deliberate defiance.
-
Amid space war: PU reconstitutes dept committees of Centre for Nuclear Medicine
A day after a team of Panjab University tried to take possession of the space at the Centre for Nuclear Medicine, the varsity on Wednesday reconstituted the centre's departmental committees, a move condemned by the teachers' union. The university also stated that it would review the long-term viability of the MSc programme of nuclear medicine, especially in the backdrop of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research starting its own programme.
-
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
-
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics