Jains unite this poll season to become voice of the community

In view of the fact that much of the political activity ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections is around communities and language, two events in 2025 set the course for the Jain community to find a voice. The year witnessed protests by community leaders against BMC's twin actions -- demolition of a Jain temple in Vile Parle and closure of kabutarkhanas across the city. The political assertiveness led to the formation of a new political party -- the Jan Kalyan Party (JKP) – in November 2025.

“Jains have woken up to the importance of having political influence, following the two events last year,” said Hardik Hundia, founder and national president of JKP. While the party has not fielded any candidate, it is supporting those “who believe in governance and Jeevdaya (compassion for all beings),” Hundia added.

The party’s formation was supported by Nileshchandra Muni Maharaj, a Jain monk who led protests on the Vile Parle temple demolitions and closure of kabutarkhanas. He believes that the community’s influence on policy making remains limited due to the lack of representation in BMC.

“Policies that affect us are drawn up without any conversation with community members. The administration reacts only after the issue becomes politically sensitive and starts affecting elections,” he said.

According to the 2011 Census, the Jain population in Maharashtra was 14,00,349, of which over 5 lakh resided in Mumbai and around 1.72 lakh in Thane. Community leaders estimate that the population across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has burgeoned to close to 2 million now.

The Jains, engaged in various businesses, are concentrated in areas such as Borivali, Kandivali, Vile Parle and Santacruz in the western suburbs; a large section resides in the island city in Fort, Grant Road, Malabar Hill, Bhuleshwar, Nariman Point, Dadar and Lalbaug; and in Wadala, Mulund and Ghatkopar in the eastern suburbs.

While on a campaign in Ward 225 (Colaba and Fort) on Sunday, first-time Independent candidate Sneha Visaria, who heads an animal welfare trust, said the two protests last year inspired her to enter the election fray. Addressing 100-odd people assembled in a Jain community hall in Fort, she said: “After almost 13 years, this ward has been opened for the general public and I have stepped up to ensure that Jain voices are heard in the government.”

Supported by her friends and family, Visaria’s outreach is through digital platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook. “There are 11 candidates standing from my ward – competition is tough but I am focussing on my outreach,” she said.

“When you do not have representation inside BMC, your concerns are simply not part of the system.” Such as pigeon feeding which has been an integral Jain practice. “Over the last few years we realised without elected representatives in decision-making spaces the community is forced to rely on protests or legal intervention to be heard,” Visaria said.

Debutant Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gaurang Jhaveri, a lawyer, from Ward 217 (Grant Road) said while community issues are on his agenda, he is equally driven by problems around water timings, traffic and parking, and repairs and redevelopment of old buildings.

This is also one of the wards that fall under MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha’s constituency, himself a Jain. Jhaveri and his party workers told people during the campaign earlier last week that they are Team-Lodha.

“The ward has approximately 55,900 registered voters, of which nearly 40 percent are Gujaratis and Jains. The D-Ward has many old Jain temples and a sizable Jain population. This will be a benefit for a candidate from the community,” said Jhaveri, who underscored that Jainism teaches about giving back, which he wishes to imbibe in his “way of working with people”.

“Many face problems in ease of doing business, with BMC officials often creating hurdles in running their businesses. That is why representation becomes important.”

Known as a business community, Jains in Mumbai have been an influential lot given their financial strength. Over the years, developers have built and marketed residential complexes with Jain temples on site, commanding real-estate premiums. Their presence is also visible in the city’s food culture, with many restaurants offering Jain varieties on their menus.

“To encourage Jains to vote, during the last elections the community organised free breakfasts near Jain temples across the city,” said Dharmesh Jhaveri, an active member of the community from Vile Parle.

He added: “People from the community do not have enough representation, unlike film and TV actors, and sports persons, who are drawn in the fray despite their lack of experience in politics. Jains are remembered only for money and votes and forgotten later,”

Nitin Vora, convenor of Shree Mumbai Jain Sangh Sangathan, which represents more than 1,200 charitable, religious trusts and temples in MMR, said: “Jains have a considerably large community in Mumbai. But wealth does not translate to political representation. We are charitable and religious trusts. Without political presence and power, we cannot protect our people or our temples.”

The Jain community has traditionally been a loyal voter base of the BJP and despite the two protests in 2025, members of the BJP feel the voting pattern is unlikely to change.

Former MLA and BJP leader Raj Purohit said: “Jains have a focus on business and Dharma. BJP has always supported them and ensured the community exists in peace, which includes an ease of doing business. Community members are satisfied with our work for them.”

While the kabutarkhanas and the temple demolition may have been conversation starters, political analyst Abhay Deshpande feels that this will not change much in the upcoming BMC elections. “The Jain community’s influence in civil society can be gauged by the fact that for years, slaughterhouses are shut during Paryushan, and fish markets in some areas are asked to shut shop – this has happened across governments,” he said, adding that while the administration may not take policy decisions bearing in mind the Jain community, “they will also not bring in policies which are anti-Jain such as shutting of kabutarkhanas”.

“The kabutarkhana issue was not a political or BMC decision. It happened because the court passed orders. Following the elections, the administration will avoid taking hard political calls and keep routing sensitive matters through the courts, so that no one can say one community is being favoured over another,” Deshpande added.