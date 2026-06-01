Jarange-Patil ends 9th hunger strike after 12-point assurance from govt

Mumbai: Following written assurances on various demands related to Maratha reservation, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil ended his indefinite hunger strike shortly after midnight on Sunday. The activist ended the hunger strike – his ninth, which commenced at 10am on Saturday at Antarwali Sarati, his native village in Jalna district in the Marathwada region – after state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and BJP MLC Prasad Lad handed over a 12-point proposal addressing key demands raised by him. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil (HT Photo)

The protest this time was extreme, as Jarange-Patil sat in the open, without any shade under the blazing summer sun, and stayed without water, food, and even footwear.

Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, and Lad had been stationed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar since Friday. Once the strike commenced on Saturday, Vikhe Patil held multiple meetings with officials from the divisional commissionerate and the state’s political leadership. Around midnight on Sunday, he and Lad met Jarange-Patil as part of a government delegation and handed over a 12-point proposal.

Around 1.30am on Sunday, after due deliberations over the proposal, the quota activist ended his fast by drinking fruit juice.

Jarange-Patil had been seeking Kunbi certificates for all Marathas on the basis of 5.8 million Kunbi records found in the state, withdrawal of cases registered against protesters over the last three years, a separate Maratha department to address community demands, financial assistance to families of Maratha protesters who lost their lives during the agitation, and expediting the issuance of caste validity certificates, among other demands.

The activist had also sought a government resolution for implementation of the Satara Gazetteer, which recorded Marathas as Kunbis.

The 12-point proposal handed over to him by the government delegation conceded to most of the demands. The government would issue caste certificates to Marathas based on Kunbi records, hand over details of the 5.8 million Kunbi records to him, and speed up the process of issuing caste validity certificates, it said. The government has also agreed to deliberate on a government resolution for the Satara Gazetteer and establish separate helplines at Mantralaya and district collector offices for reservation-related issues and issuance of certificates, the proposal said.

Addressing supporters who had gathered in large numbers at Antarwali Sarati, Jarange-Patil said after breaking his fast that the government had agreed to issue certificates based on the 5.8 million Kunbi records. “The records would be displayed at panchayat offices. Divisional commissioners would oversee implementation,” he said.

The quota activist insisted that the GR for Satara Gazette implementation should be issued in the next two days, and warned of another hunger strike if the promises in the proposal were not fulfilled in a time-bound manner. He also sought accountability for officials failing to issue certificates despite valid records and said the government should issue directives to the concerned offices.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “All the assurances given to him (Jarange-Patil) were made openly in front of the people and the media. No assurance was given secretly or behind closed doors. The assurances we made were also read out by Manoj Jarange himself. Our government has consistently maintained a stand of ensuring justice for the Maratha community, and action has been taken accordingly.”

On Sunday, Jarange-Patil was admitted at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as his health had deteriorated due to dehydration, his blood pressure had dropped, and he had reportedly vomited two to three times.

Meanwhile, OBC community leaders have opposed the demand for a separate Maratha-Kunbi department.

“Maratha-Kunbis, alongwith other four castes including Leva Patil and Kunbi-Maratha are already in the OBC category. Why should there be a separate Maratha-Kunbi department,” asked Sachin Rajurkar, general secretary, Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh.