Jarange-Patil seeks data on Maratha strength in assembly segments

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Tuesday urged community members to meet him at his village, Antarwali Sarati, over the next one week with data related to their numerical strength in various assembly constituencies. A decision on fielding Maratha candidates for the upcoming assembly polls would be taken based on the data on August 29, he said in Nashik while concluding his week-long peace march through the north-western part of Maharashtra. HT Image

The march, which commenced on August 7, concluded with a rally in Nashik, in the bastion of prominent OBC leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who has vehemently opposed reservation for Marathas within the OBC category. Speaking at the rally, Jarange-Patil Bhujbal and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying the latter was instigating Bhujbal and a few Maratha leaders from the BJP to speak against him.

“They want to divide Marathas and OBCs, but we should not let it happen. Both the communities are one and dependent on each other. We should not fall prey to the trap of the leaders,” he said, adding that if Bhujbal was trying to put a spoke in Maratha reservation, the community should ensure he is defeated.

The quota activist stressed that Maratha leaders across party lines should safeguard the interests of their community. “Our children are deprived of their rights for want of reservation. After my fight for reservation, Marathas have started getting Kunbi certificates that have helped some of them secure jobs and admissions,” he said. The certificates helped candidates secure jobs and admissions even outside the state, he added.

Claiming that he was trapped by the ruling alliance as well as the opposition, he said, “They have now realised that there is wave among poor Marathas and OBCs. We need to maintain this unity and peace.” A decision on fielding Maratha candidates for the upcoming assembly polls will be made on August 29, he said, adding, “If we decide to field candidates, we will have to fight unitedly despite pressure from established parties.”

Jarange-Patil has been asking for inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category via the issuance of Kunbi certificates, based on 5.7 million documents collated by the government.