Jarange-Patil to launch ‘extreme’ hunger strike on May 30 without food, water, shade

MUMBAI: Hours before the government’s May 28 deadline for solutions to his demands ended, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil announced his intention of going ahead with an indefinite hunger strike from May 30. He also declared that the protest would be an extreme one, which would entail not just giving up food and water but sitting in the scorching sun without any shade. Thane, India - November,21, 2023: Community of Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil is seen interacting with maratha community in a meeting at Gadkari Hall in Thane to demand Maratha reservation ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, November ,21, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

In a press conference at his village Antarwali Sarati on Thursday morning, the activist said that he did not want any further discussions with the government. “I want all the promises given to us over the last three years to be implemented,” he said. “I want Kunbi certificates to be issued to all Marathas on the basis of 5,80,000 Kunbi documents. I want a separate Maratha-Kunbi department to be formed and a Government Resolution to be issued to implement the Satara Gazetteer. I want the police cases registered against Maratha protestors to be withdrawn. I don’t mind even if the protest costs my life. My life is not worth more than the welfare of the Maratha community.”

Jarange-Patil said that unlike earlier hunger strikes conducted in the shade of tents, or with fans, this protest would be carried out in the open under the harsh summer sun. “I will sit in the blazing heat without water, food, or even footwear,” he said. “If anything happens to me, including death by heatstroke, the government and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be responsible.”

On May 16, after Jarange-Patil announced his hunger strike, BJP MLC Prasad Lad met him on May 22 and assured him that he would return by May 28 with the government’s plan on how to fulfil his demands. With Lad’s no-show, Jarange-Patil has now gone ahead and announced his intention of proceeding with the hunger strike.

Minutes after the announcement, the Mahayuti government swung into action. While Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said that his cabinet committee on Maratha reservation had been working on the demands and he was in constant touch with the CM on this, Lad said that he and Vikhe Patil would meet Jarange-Patil on Friday at Antarwali Sarati. “We will try to convince him about the steps taken by the government and what we are doing to meet his demands,” said Lad. “I am sure he will call off his protest after the meeting.”