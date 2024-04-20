 Jeep owner to pay ₹40 lakh to accident victim’s family | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Jeep owner to pay 40 lakh to accident victim’s family

ByRutuja Gaidhani
Apr 20, 2024 07:50 AM IST

During the trial, the Tribunal observed that the claimants had proved that the accident had occurred due to the negligence of the driver of the offending vehicle which led to the deceased’s death and was entitled to pay ₹40 lakh compensation

MUMBAI: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) last week directed a pick-up jeep owner to pay 40 lakh to the family of a 30-year-old Thane resident who died in 2018 after the pick-up jeep rammed into his motor jeep on the Murbad-Kalyan Highway.

HT Image
HT Image

The incident occurred around 8am on January 30 when Pradeepkumar Saroj reached Bapsai village in Thane district, a pick-up jeep approached Saroj’s jeep from the opposite direction at high speed. The driver of this jeep allegedly drove in a rash and reckless manner and rammed into Saroj’s jeep. Having encountered a sudden jerk, Saroj was thrown out of the jeep. He suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.

During the trial, the Tribunal observed that the claimants had proved that the accident had occurred due to the negligence of the driver of the offending vehicle which led to the deceased’s death.

While deciding the compensation amount, the Tribunal further considered the fact that Saroj was not working as a permanent employee and his salary was based on his attendance, however, he was entitled to all types of leave.

“It appears that the claimants have proved that the accident had occurred due to negligence of the driver of the offending vehicle (motor jeep) which caused the death of the deceased. Hence, the claimants are entitled to compensation amount,” the Tribunal observed.

The Tribunal held that the owner of the motor jeep was liable to pay compensation to the family of the deceased, which was entitled to get a total amount of 38,98,000 as compensation. This amount included loss of loss of dependency, loss of spousal consortium, loss of parental consortium, loss of filial consortium, loss of estate and funeral expenses.

The tribunal directed the owner and the insurer to pay this compensation jointly and severally. This amount includes No Fault Liability (which holds a person or an entity responsible for damage or injuries without requiring proof of fault or negligence) with an interest rate of 6% per annum from the date of registration of claim application till realization of said amount.

