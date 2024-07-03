 JJ Hospital staff to go on indefinite strike from July 3 | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
JJ Hospital staff to go on indefinite strike from July 3

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 03, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Employees at Mumbai's JJ Hospital will begin an indefinite strike over demands including filling vacancies and implementing old pension scheme, affecting patient care.

Mumbai: Starting Wednesday, employees of the state-run JJ Hospital in south Mumbai will go on an indefinite strike over various demands including immediate filling of vacancies, implementation of old pension scheme and stringent action against those who had assaulted employees, among others. The JJ Employees’ Union issued the call for the stir in view of the rising patient load at the hospital, which is grappling with manpower shortage thereby affecting patient care and maintenance. The union said vacancies at the 1,352-bed hospital have not been filled for the past ten years, leading to physical and mental stress on existing employees.

HT Image
HT Image

The union accused the hospital administration of taking a long time to recruit workers directly despite repeated assurances and representations by the union. Satyawan Sawant, general secretary of the union, said patient services are likely to be affected due to the indefinite strike, and the hospital administration is to be held accountable.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Mumbai / JJ Hospital staff to go on indefinite strike from July 3
