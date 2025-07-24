JNU to host two centres on Marathi culture: Minister

MUMBAI: Two centres aimed at promoting Marathi culture and history will be set up at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi – one dedicated to Maratha warrior king Shivaji, focusing on Maratha history, governance and military strategy; and the second, named after noted Marathi poet and writer Kusumagraj, to enhance the study of Marathi as a classical language, and promoting research in literature and linguistics. Thane, India - October , 29, 2022: industry Minister Uday Samant seen giving information about projects in a press conference on Saturday in thane ,in Thane,Mumbai, India, on,Saturday, October, 29, 2022. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

Both these centres will be inaugurated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies on Thursday.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, state minister for Marathi language, Uday Samant, said these initiatives aim to provide students across the country with deeper insights into Maharashtra’s rich cultural and linguistic heritage.

Samant said JNU has in principle agreed to allot land on its campus for these two centres, where the state government would also erect a statue of Shivaji.

“I visited JNU two months ago and discussed this with the vice-chancellor. During the discussion, I realised the state government had given ₹2 crore 16 years ago to JNU for setting up a Marathi centre of excellence, and they needed another ₹3 crore. As minister for Marathi language, I immediately sanctioned the balance. I insisted that it must be named after Kusumagraj.’’

When Eknath Shinde was chief minister, he had given ₹10 crore as a grant for the study centre focused on Shivaji.