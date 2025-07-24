Search
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

JNU to host two centres on Marathi culture: Minister

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 09:02 am IST

Addressing the media on Wednesday, state minister for Marathi language, Uday Samant, said these initiatives aim to provide students across the country with deeper insights into Maharashtra’s rich cultural and linguistic heritage

MUMBAI: Two centres aimed at promoting Marathi culture and history will be set up at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi – one dedicated to Maratha warrior king Shivaji, focusing on Maratha history, governance and military strategy; and the second, named after noted Marathi poet and writer Kusumagraj, to enhance the study of Marathi as a classical language, and promoting research in literature and linguistics.

Thane, India - October , 29, 2022: industry Minister Uday Samant seen giving information about projects in a press conference on Saturday in thane ,in Thane,Mumbai, India, on,Saturday, October, 29, 2022. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
Thane, India - October , 29, 2022: industry Minister Uday Samant seen giving information about projects in a press conference on Saturday in thane ,in Thane,Mumbai, India, on,Saturday, October, 29, 2022. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

Both these centres will be inaugurated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies on Thursday.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, state minister for Marathi language, Uday Samant, said these initiatives aim to provide students across the country with deeper insights into Maharashtra’s rich cultural and linguistic heritage.

Samant said JNU has in principle agreed to allot land on its campus for these two centres, where the state government would also erect a statue of Shivaji.

“I visited JNU two months ago and discussed this with the vice-chancellor. During the discussion, I realised the state government had given 2 crore 16 years ago to JNU for setting up a Marathi centre of excellence, and they needed another 3 crore. As minister for Marathi language, I immediately sanctioned the balance. I insisted that it must be named after Kusumagraj.’’

When Eknath Shinde was chief minister, he had given 10 crore as a grant for the study centre focused on Shivaji.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / JNU to host two centres on Marathi culture: Minister
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On