Jolt to Thackeray as tribal leader and MLC Padavi joins Shinde Sena

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) received a major jolt on Sunday as Amshya Padavi, the face of the party in the tribal-dominated Nandurbar district and a member of the legislative council, switched sides and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Padavi claimed it was not possible for him to work with the Congress, which is part of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), as he had fought against the party for decades. Speculation is rife another key member of Shiv Sena (UBT), leader of opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, may switch over to the Shinde-led Sena. Mumbai, March 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Aamshya Padavi joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Padavi was elected to the legislative council in June 2022, during the tenure of the MVA government, and he had sided with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction when the Eknath Shinde-led camp split from the party that year. On Sunday afternoon, he blamed Thackeray’s decision of joining hands with the Congress as the main reason for his separating from the party.

“We fought against the Congress in Nandurbar for years and it is not possible for me to work for that party in the election. Congress leaders had conspired against me in the past and the police had taken action against me. So how can I now campaign for the candidate of the Congress party,” he said, explaining why he and other office bearers of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Akkalkuwa assembly constituency joined the Shinde-led Sena.

“Several party workers urged me to support chief minister Eknath Shinde over the past few days for the sake of development of our tribal area. I did so today,” he said.

Padavi’s defection came as an embarrassment for Thackeray as he was scheduled to share the dais with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders on Sunday evening, at a rally in Shivaji Park. Eknath Shinde welcomed him into the party and claimed more leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) would join his faction in the coming days.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Ambadas Danve may join the Shinde camp as he is reportedly upset with internal politics of the party in the district. Danve has openly alleged that senior party leader and former MP Chandrakant Khaire does not treat him well and always tries to sideline him. On Sunday however, Danve clarified that he is with Uddhav Thackeray and would remain with Thackeray in future too. He also expressed loyalty to the party and Thackeray on social media.