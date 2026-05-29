MUMBAI: A late-night joyride turned fatal after a speeding car carrying five young men crashed into a trailer on the Kashimira flyover in the early hours of Thursday, killing one occupant and critically injuring four others. Joyride turns fatal: One dead as car crashes into trailer

The deceased was identified as Gopal Bharwad. The injured — Manish Parmar, Yash Rajput, Shivam Tiwari, who was driving the vehicle, and Naresh Adke — are all in their early twenties and residents of Bandra.

According to the Kashimira police, the group had driven towards Fountain Hotel near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and were returning towards the Dahisar toll naka when the accident occurred around 12.30am.

Police said that while crossing the Kashimira flyover, Tiwari allegedly lost control of the car, which jumped the divider and rammed into a trailer travelling from Dahisar towards Fountain Hotel. The impact was so severe that the vehicle again hit the divider and was reduced to a mangled wreck.

Officers said the engine of the car was flung onto the road due to the impact.

The Kashimira police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and launched an investigation into the exact cause of the crash.

Rajendra Kamble, senior police inspector of Kashimira police station, said that statements of the injured men would be recorded once their condition stabilises to determine whether the accident was caused by human error or a mechanical failure.

Officers said that if the car had not hit the trailer, it would have fallen off the bridge on passerbys resulting in many more deaths.