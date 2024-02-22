MUMBAI: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national president, JP Nadda, currently on a two-day Mumbai tour to review the Lok Sabha election preparations, called upon party workers to emphasise the corruption of the Congress-led UPA government, especially to first-time voters. Nadda framed the upcoming elections as a battle between dynasty politics, corruption, and the country’s development. JP Nadda urges BJP workers to highlight Congress-led UPA’s corruption in election rally

Nadda addressed a rally of booth-level party workers in Andheri on Wednesday evening and said that it was their national duty to take the development to the voters. “The first-time and young voters who are 18 years old now have seen the ten years of the development and are not aware of where the journey of the development under prime minister Modiji had started from. These youngsters do not know scams of 2-g, 3-G, Jijaji (referring to Robert Vadra) as they were kids of just 8-9 years. It is your duty to take the corruption of Manmohan Singh and the UPA government (between 2004 and 2014) to them and ensure that they vote for the development,” he said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Nadda also criticised the INDIA bloc saying it was the assembly of the parties and leaders who believe in the dynasty politics and leaders who have been facing corruption charges. “Be it Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party, or Shiv Sena (UBT), they prioritise the interest of families and safeguard their interests. Most of the leaders are facing corruption charges. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail, and Arvind Kejriwal is facing ED raids. All these leaders have come together to save their interests. It is the fight of corruption-dynasty politics on one hand and development on the other,” he said while addressing the party workers.

Before the rally, Nadda conducted three meetings with the Mumbai election coordination committee and leaders overseeing two clusters of six Lok Sabha seats. He reviewed preparations across 36 departments responsible for election management. Nadda emphasised the need to communicate central government schemes to the people.

Naddas, during these meetings, also expressed the need to tap first-time voters, women, and avoid using luxurious cars and resorting to a lavish lifestyle.

Following the rally, Nadda held a meeting with chief minister Eknath Shinde at Varsha, attended by deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, followed by dinner. The leaders of three ruling parties reportedly discussed seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections. The ruling parties reportedly have differences over the number of seats to be contested by the Shinde faction of Sena and the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP.