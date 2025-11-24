MUMBAI: Determined to reverse what they describe as a rapid decline in civic standards, residents of the JVPD Scheme and Gulmohar area in Juhu have launched a structured, citizen-led campaign to hold civic authorities accountable for sanitation lapses, encroachments and road safety hazards. Since November 15, they claim, at least 15 streets have been cleared of encroachments. Juhu residents mobilise 80-member teams to clear 15 streets of encroachments, demand accountability from BMC

Residents working through the JVPD ALM association said they will continue sustained monitoring, documentation and follow-ups with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) until visible, lasting improvements are seen across the neighbourhood.

K West ward assistant commissioner Chakrapani Alle acknowledged progress on encroachment removal, noting that several roads have recently been cleared of hawkers. “The JVPD ALM has identified 15 roads to be kept encroachment-free. Their teams are on vigil and monitor these stretches. The BMC cannot be on the road 24x7, but residents immediately notice if a new hawker has occupied space and alert our staff, who then reach the spot for removal,” he said.

The crackdown has covered VM Road, Gulmohar Road, Indravadan Oza Road, Vidyanidhi Marg, Juhu Church Road, and stretches near Cooper Hospital, Sindhi Colony and Juhu Tara Road. In recent operations, hawkers, unauthorised banners, temporary sheds, hanging cables and other obstructions were removed. Road sweeping has also been intensified by the solid waste management department.

Architect and urban designer Samarth Das of PK Das & Associates said the movement has grown out of sustained public frustration over the “appalling state of general civic affairs”. In August, Das and his team made a presentation highlighting the deteriorating quality of life in the JVPD and Gulmohar areas. “Since then, we have mobilised around 80 volunteers for each street. There are 13 streets in the JVPD Scheme and 10–12 in the Gulmohar area,” he said.

To support their campaign, the residents have created an online documentation portal where citizens upload evidence of civic failures, including poor sanitation, garbage accumulation, illegal encroachments and unauthorised banners, aimed at helping BMC officials respond more effectively. “Since the BMC cannot manage everything, we have mobilised a group to assist them by bringing issues to light,” Das said.

A review meeting on November 15 led to the formation of an action group comprising 15 departmental heads of the BMC and citizen representatives. The group’s first report includes demands for safer roads, walkable pavements, efficient garbage disposal and better upkeep of gardens and public spaces free of litter and encroachments. “Citizens expect biweekly action from the BMC based on the reports generated. We will hold a review meeting with the ward officer every two months,” Das said.

Alle added that the administration will continue the programme “till the complete resolution of issues mentioned in their presentation”. He said the K West ward is also planning beautification of the JVPD area within 30 days, with suggestions and cooperation from JVPD ALM members, architect PK Das, and MLA Ameet Satam.