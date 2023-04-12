KDMC chief suspects corruption, showcauses 15 officials

KALYAN: The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner Bhausaheb Dangde has issued a show cause notice to 15 employees after five proposals were made to concretise two well-maintain roads in Kalyan (West), without any provision in the budget. The proposal for the road works mentioned ₹seven crore as the cost of the works. HT Image

Dangde, who presented the civic budget last month, realised that no such budgetary allocations were made for these roads at Phadke ground and Mhasoba ground, and all the concerned officials were involved in the project.

Meanwhile, sources from KDMC also claimed that the proposal file was missing from the KDMC headquarters for almost a week. Dangde also suspended a security personnel on duty for the missing file.

An officer from KDMC, who did not wish to be named, said, “The civic body chief has averted a major scam when the proposal reached him. He found these roads are well-maintained and also there was no budgetary allocations made for the roads and yet the officials prepared a proposal worth ₹7 crore. A show cause notice has been sent to these concerned officials and further action will be taken based on the reply.”

