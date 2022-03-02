Kalyan GRP arrest man 3 years after complaint lodged for sexual assault

Three years after a 35-year-old Portuguese national woman lodged a complaint of sexual assault that occurred in a long-distance train, the Kalyan Government Railway police on, Tuesday night, arrested a 45-year-old accused in the case, tracking his movements through social media.

The accused, who is an army man, was absconding since the case was registered by the Kalyan GRP after the woman raised a complaint at the Indian Embassy. The accused, identified as Sahish T, was produced in the court and was sent to seven days’ police custody.

The woman, in her complaint, claimed the sexual assault occurred in the train between Kalyan and Kasara, when the accused inappropriately touched her on February 14, 2019. The complainant was on a trip to Goa. She boarded the Goa-Delhi Nizamuddin Express to reach Delhi. After the incident occurred in the train, she gave a written complaint to the Indian Embassy. The Embassy informed the Kalyan GRP of the incident and a case under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code was registered.

Archana Dusane, police inspector, Kalyan GRP, said, “Since after the case was registered, the man, from Kerala, was absconding. He also approached the Sessions Court and Bombay High Court for bail that was rejected. We tried tracing his number. However, he kept changing it. Through the description provided by the complainant, we also kept searching online on all the social media handles. We used to get in touch with the complainant to cross check the identity,” said Dusane.

After three years of investigation, GRP managed to find his location through the social media. “He was arrested from a relative’s house in Kalyan. His identity was also cross checked with the complainant through social media after we sent his photo to her,” Dusane said.

