THANE: The Kolsewadi police in Kalyan East have arrested a man for allegedly shooting dead his cousin over a property dispute. The incident took place at Nana Pawshe Chowk late on Wednesday night. Police said the incident was a result of a dispute between the two families over ancestral lands at their native place in Uttar Pradesh. Kalyan resident shot dead by cousin over land dispute

The arrested accused has been identified as Ramsagar Dubey, 24, and the victim as Ranjit Dubey, 22. According to the police, Ranjit lived with his family in a building at Nana Pawashe Chowk in Kalyan East, while Ramsagar is a resident of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, where the two families shared agricultural lands over which there had been an ongoing dispute for the past 3-4 years.

Last year, the two cousins had a heated exchange of words in their native place in Uttar Pradesh. As a result, cross cases were registered against them at a local police station, and both were arrested and spent time in jail.

Both came out of jail few months back and Ranjit returned to Kalyan with his family. However, the dispute over the land escalated further between the two families and on February 19, around 11:30pm, Ramsagar came to the building where Ranjit lived and fired a few rounds at him.

The injured Ranjit ran inside his building crying for help but no one came forward. Despite his injuries, he managed to walk up to the fourth floor, but the accused followed him and stabbed him multiple times in the head with a sharp weapon and, thereafter, fled the scene.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the Kolsewadi police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital where he was declared dead. The accused was nabbed shortly, thereafter, from the Kolsewadi area.

Assistant police commissioner Kalyanji Ghete, while confirming the arrest, said the victim was a member of a notorious gang and had previously been charged under stringent provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Act (UPCOCA) by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Ghete further said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused had premeditated the murder and executed it with proper planning.