Planning to buy bonds? Run this checklist

A quick checklist can be the difference between a good return and a real risk.
Published on: Aug 27, 2026, 09:46:47 IST
By HT Brand Studio
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Understanding how bonds work is one part of the journey. Actually evaluating and buying one is another. Bonds come with their own set of terms and mechanics that can trip up a first-time buyer, from how they are priced in units to how interest is calculated between payment dates. Read on to know the practical terms every buyer should know, and a checklist to run before making a purchase.
To explore more insights on bonds and diversification, click here.
Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.