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Mumbai-based mountaineer goes missing in Nepal flash floods

His fellow trekkers have said that he has visited Nepal more than 18-19 times with trekkers from Mumbai and Pune. 

Updated on: Aug 27, 2026, 09:51:57 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai-based mountaineer and medical practitioner Dr Milind P Chitlay, co-founder of Hills and Trails, is among those missing in the flash floods of Nepal. His close associates and members of the trekking community in Mumbai said they have not been able to establish contact with him or have any confirmation about his safety.

Maharashtra government has initiated steps to bring back tourists from the state who have been stranded in the Himalayan country. (REUTERS)
Maharashtra government has initiated steps to bring back tourists from the state who have been stranded in the Himalayan country. (REUTERS)

“It is difficult to say anything at this stage, as the communication system in Nepal is not working properly,” said a member from the trekking community, adding that they have been able to establish contact with one group whose members are safe. Follow LIVE updates on Nepal floods

Chitlay is not new to Nepal and has led many trekking groups in that terrain in the past. His fellow trekkers have said that he has visited Nepal more than 18-19 times with trekkers from Mumbai and Pune.

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Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has initiated steps to bring back tourists from the state who have been stranded in the Himalayan country. Seven tourists have been reported stranded – of them two from Mumbai and two others from Pune have reported that they are safe in their hotels in Nepal, according to the state disaster management authorities.

Also Read: Satellite images show Nepal before and after devastating flash floods

The state government has circulated a link to all district collectors, asking them to collect details of tourists from their respective districts who are stranded in Nepal. The information will subsequently be forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for further action and coordination with the Nepalese authorities.

“We expect at least 200 people from across the country to be stranded in Nepal, of whom around a couple of dozen could be from Maharashtra. We cannot directly coordinate with the Nepal government; this has to be done through the Central government,” a senior official from the state disaster management cell said.

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Home/India News/Mumbai-based Mountaineer Goes Missing In Nepal Flash Floods
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