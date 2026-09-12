Kamathipura revamp deal to be inked next week
The agreement will be signed between the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) and a consortium comprising Bhagirathi Housing Pvt Ltd and Maathi Developers Pvt Ltd
MUMBAI: The deal to redevelop Kamathipura, Mumbai’s red-light district and an iconic heritage precinct, will be signed on September 17. The agreement will be signed between the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) and a consortium comprising Bhagirathi Housing Pvt Ltd and Maathi Developers Pvt Ltd, said Sanjeev Jaiswal, Mhada vice-president and chief executive officer, on Friday.
“Today, a concept plan has been presented to the public to let them know what the future holds,” said Jaiswal. “A draft master plan will take at least a month after the agreement’s signing.” Kamathipura will be redeveloped through the cluster approach. The letter of intent was issued to the developers on April 8.
Kamathipura, located at the heart of South Mumbai, is divided into a grid of 15 lanes and encompasses 943 cessed buildings, 349 non-cessed buildings, 14 religious places and two civic schools. The redevelopment plan envisages the rehabilitation of nearly 8,000 families.
The consortium is to hand over to Mhada, free of cost, ready-to-move-in apartments representing 8.25% of the floor space index (FSI) or buildable area. “Mhada will get about 80,000 sq ft as its share of housing stock,” Jaiswal said. “This translates into 200 housing units.”
Rajendra Satla, general secretary, Kamathipura Vikas Samiti, said, “We have been trying to get the area redeveloped since 2013. Earlier, we wanted this to be done by private developers and approached over ten big players. But they all said the project wasn’t feasible. Eventually, we approached Mhada.”
Over 8,000 residents and tenants in Kamathipura, including 6,625 residents and 1,376 commercial tenants, as well as about 800 landlords, 14 religious places and two civic-run schools will be impacted by the redevelopment. Plans are also afoot to rename Kamathipura to shed its ‘red-light district’ tag.
Kamathipura emerged in 1795 on the northern periphery of the Fort area, on marshy land. It was inhabited by Telugu-speaking migrants, who worked as construction labourers and were known as ‘Kamathi’. ‘Pura’ referred to the inhabited area.
In the early 20th century, as textile mills and port-related activities flourished in the island city of Mumbai, descendants of Kamathis joined the city’s factory workforce. Gradually, commercial sex workers entered Kamathipura, and the area became known as the city’s red light district.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAteeq Shaikh
Ateeq Shaikh is a Senior Assistant Editor tracking real estate and infrastructure. With over two decades in journalism, he has reported extensively on topics such as metro rail, infrastructure projects, redevelopment in Mumbai, affordable housing, real estate, environmental issues and public transportation. His data driven stories explain the impact of public policy and large scale infrastructure projects on citizens' lives. His recent detailed report on the government's fireside sale of several real estate parcels in Mumbai or nearly one-fifth of habitable Mumbai triggered a signature campaign by activists and the civil society. This plan also faced pushback from people impacted by the government's decision, which he also reported on. Ateeq was instrumental in getting Mumbai Metro One Private Limited, a Public - Partnership (PPP) project, recognised under the Right to Information Act, the first PPP in India under the transparency law. His consistent campaign on technical issues plaguing the Mumbai Monorail, India's only such transportation system, forced authorities to publicly acknowledge the problems and work towards a permanent fix. Despite multiple attempts by the authorities, the system continues to be a white elephant in Mumbai.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.