MUMBAI: The privileges committee of the state legislative council on Wednesday accepted the request of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare to postpone the hearing in the case relating to an alleged insult to deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra and Andhare, who were to present themselves before the committee on Thursday, have been summoned on February 17. Kamra, Andhare get fresh dates to appear before privileges committee

BJP legislator Pravin Darekar had moved a breach of privilege motion against Kamra and Andhare on March 26, 2025, for “derogatory” language used by them while referring to Shinde. Kamra, in a comic song, had tangentially referred to Shinde as a “traitor”. Since the song was released online during the budget session of the legislature, Kamra was held in breach of privilege of the House.

Kamra and Andhare have communicated their inability to attend the hearing on Thursday, to the legislature office. Andhare said she was busy with campaigning for the upcoming zilla parishad elections, while Kamra said he could not personally attend the hearing and his counsel would represent him.

Prasad Lad, who heads the privileges committee, said Kamra has been asked to formally seek permission to be represented by his counsel. Lad explained that the committee can grant three chances for a hearing. If all three dates are missed, the committee will deliver its verdict.

Asked about Kamra’s concerns regarding a security threat, Lad said the committee will make security arrangements from the airport to the state legislature.

Meanwhile, the privileges committee has postponed to February 16 a hearing for Suryakant More, an office-bearer of the NCP (SP) for his allegedly derogatory remarks against the legislative council and chairperson of the legislative council Ram Shinde.