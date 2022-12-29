Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Kandivali ex-corporator arrested in extortion case

Kandivali ex-corporator arrested in extortion case

mumbai news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 12:57 AM IST

By Manish K Pathak

Mumbai: Former corporator of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Yogesh Bhoir has been arrested by the Mumbai police crime branch on Tuesday night in connection with an extortion case.

According to the police, the former Kandivali corporator along with his two associates Dinesh Thakur and Ganesh Thakur was allegedly harassing the owner of a mobile repairing shop in Kandivali East and threatening him to pay 20 lakh that his nephew had borrowed three-four years ago.

The victim, Dholaram Choudhary, alleged in his complaint that his nephew, who was running a stationery and gift articles shop in Kandivali East, had borrowed around 20 lakh and as per his statement, the money was handed over by the Thakur brothers. Though his nephew had already repaid around 40 lakh, the accused were demanding more money, a police officer said.

Facing harassment, the nephew closed the shop and left the city. The accused then started harassing and demanding money from his uncle.

He approached the police and an FIR was registered against three persons, including Bhoir.

An extortion case has been registered at Samta Nagar police station against Bhoir and Thakur brothers. The Thakur brothers are wanted in the case, a police officer added.

Last month, the Mumbai crime branch’s unit 12 had arrested RTI activist Bhimsen Yadav for demanding 1 crore from a developer. The police claimed that during interrogation, Bhoir’s name had cropped up and the crime branch had questioned him in the case as well. Bhoir had got anticipatory bail in the case.

