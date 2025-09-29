Karjat rail yard revamp to disrupt services on Tuesday

MUMBAI: A few services on the Karjat–Khopoli route of the Central Railway will be disrupted on September 30, owing to the renovation of the rail yard and infrastructure at Karjat station in a bid to streamline the convenient movement of long-distance trains into Mumbai. Navi Mumbai, India - June 15, 2020: CSTM bound Local train from Panvel at Vashi Railway Station, after Central Railways resume Local Train Service for Essential Staff, during Nationwide Lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 15, 2020. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (HT PHOTO)

According to CR officials, the remodelling will involve installation of new track crossing points, erection of overhead equipment (OHE) portals, dismantling of old structures, and transition to electronic interlocking of signals, significantly improving operational safety and punctuality.

“On September 30, four suburban services on the Karjat–Khopoli route will be cancelled to carry out the work,” a senior CR official said.

The project is also set to extend existing rail lines within the Karjat yard from 600–700 metres to over 800 metres, allowing for the accommodation of longer freight trains with up to 48–50 wagons. “Currently, some wagons protrude beyond the platform length, obstructing train movement on adjacent tracks. Once extended, both local and long-distance trains on the Karjat–Khopoli stretch will move more smoothly,” the official added.

To enhance services and movement of trains, a few additional lines are to be laid to facilitate goods train movement. The platform lengths are also set to be extended to accommodate 24-coach long-distance trains, which currently require double halts due to shorter platforms. This is expected to reduce the average waiting time from five to seven minutes currently to two to three minutes post-renovation.

“This remodelling is part of a long-term initiative to boost safety, capacity, and operational efficiency in the ghat section,” the official said. “We will also need around 12 hours, from late Saturday night into Sunday on October 12, for testing signalling equipment, tracks, and points before commissioning. During this period, train movement to and from Pune will remain suspended,” the official added.