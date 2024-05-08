Karkare death: Modi says Cong insulting terror martyrs

Mumbai: Prime minister Narendra Modi in his rallies in Maharashtra on Tuesday alleged that the Congress was insulting the martyrs of the Mumbai terror attack by saying that the attack was not done by Ajmal Kasab but by a police officer. Modi said that this establishes the intentions of Congress and the INDIA alliance. Modi also alleged that the opposition, in its pursuit of appeasement of minorities, has announced that it will give “full reservation” to Muslims by snatching it away from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes and the poor. He also said that the opposition INDIA bloc has planned to reverse all significant decisions taken by his government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Beed on Tuesday (ANI)

Modi addressed two rallies for BJP and ruling alliance candidates in Ahmednagar and Beed districts. The Ahmednagar rally was held for BJP’s Ahmednagar candidate Sujay Vikhe Patil and Shiv Sena candidate from Shirdi Sadashiv Lokhande. In Beed, BJP’s national secretary Pankaja Munde is the candidate.

Referring to leader of opposition and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar’s remarks that IPS officer and anti-terrorism squad head Hemant Karakare was killed during the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated police officer and not by terrorist Ajmal Kasab, Modi said in Ahmednagar: “The whole world knows that the terror attack was the handywork of Pakistan. The phone recordings of the terrorists are available and even Pakistan has admitted its act, but the Congress has been issuing certificate to Kasab. The Congress leaders, including a former external affairs minister who is close to the ‘parivar’, has said that Kasab was innocent. This is an insult to the martyrs like policeman Tukaram Ombale who laid down their lives while fighting terrorism.”

In Beed, Modi said that the INDIA bloc has planned Mission Cancel if it comes to power. “The INDIA bloc has announced it will cancel the decision of abrogating Article 370, scrap CAA and Teen Talaq decision taken by us. It has announced that it will cancel the scheme of free ration to poor and PM Kisan Nidhi given to farmers. Not only that, the Congress has decided to change the decision of the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Congress’ prince (Rahul Gandhi) wants to change the Supreme Court order on Ram Mandir, like his father former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi changed Shah Bano decision given by the apex court decades ago to appease Muslims,” he said.