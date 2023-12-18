KDMC seals five flats of a developer for unpaid open land tax dues

Thane HT Image

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has sealed five flats of a developer located in a housing society at Kalyan west for non-payment of open land tax despite multiple notices from the civic body.

The action initiated by Swati Kulkarni, who heads the KDMC Tax department, on the orders of KDMC Commissioner Dr. Indurani Jakhar came as a stern warning to other defaulters.

A KDMC official said that the action was taken after open land tax arrears of ₹44 lakh accumulated on developer’s land at Barave in Kalyan for several years. Five flats of the developet located in E wing of Shivleela cooperative society in Khadakpada have been sealed to recover the unpaid dues.

Civic officials said open land tax is charged on land parcels on which the developer has sought permission to develop but not made any development, while property tax, one of the main sources of revenue for civic bodies, is charged on developed buildings which receive Occupancy Certificate.

Commissioner Dr. Indurani Jakhar has appealed to the property tax holders across twin cities of KDMC to pay tax dues within the deadlines to avoid action from KDMC.

Swati Kulkarni, chief of the tax department, KDMC said, “Despite serving notices to the developer, the arrears have not been paid. We will take action if the developer does not respond to notices. The sealed flats will be auctioned to recover the dues if they fail to pay the dues.”