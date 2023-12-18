close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / KDMC seals five flats of a developer for unpaid open land tax dues

KDMC seals five flats of a developer for unpaid open land tax dues

ByN K Gupta
Dec 18, 2023 07:03 PM IST

KDMC action comes as a warning to tax defaulters that stringent action will be taken if they default on tax compliances

Thane

HT Image
HT Image

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has sealed five flats of a developer located in a housing society at Kalyan west for non-payment of open land tax despite multiple notices from the civic body.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The action initiated by Swati Kulkarni, who heads the KDMC Tax department, on the orders of KDMC Commissioner Dr. Indurani Jakhar came as a stern warning to other defaulters.

A KDMC official said that the action was taken after open land tax arrears of 44 lakh accumulated on developer’s land at Barave in Kalyan for several years. Five flats of the developet located in E wing of Shivleela cooperative society in Khadakpada have been sealed to recover the unpaid dues.

Civic officials said open land tax is charged on land parcels on which the developer has sought permission to develop but not made any development, while property tax, one of the main sources of revenue for civic bodies, is charged on developed buildings which receive Occupancy Certificate.

Commissioner Dr. Indurani Jakhar has appealed to the property tax holders across twin cities of KDMC to pay tax dues within the deadlines to avoid action from KDMC.

Swati Kulkarni, chief of the tax department, KDMC said, “Despite serving notices to the developer, the arrears have not been paid. We will take action if the developer does not respond to notices. The sealed flats will be auctioned to recover the dues if they fail to pay the dues.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out