KDMC to demolish 65 illegal constructions by developers booked in RERA certificate scam

Kalyan The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will be demolishing the illegal constructions by the developers booked in the RERA certificate scam. KDMC has served notices to the 65 builders allegedly involved in the scam and asked them to submit documents pertaining to all their constructions.

“We have primarily served notices to the builders as we plan to demolish those which are found illegal. The ward officers have served the notices and have asked the builders to submit the documents in15 days’ time. Failing which, the building will be declared unauthorised and face demolition,” KDMC commissioner Bhausaheb Dangade said, .

As per Dangade, these 65 builders have a total 65 projects in the city for which they had acquired RERA certificates by submitting forged documents.

“We are also checking if there are any more projects and have asked to submit the details of the same,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Thane’s Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the matter who had frozen bank accounts of 40 builders, has now submitted details of the remaining 25 developers to their respective banks for action.

The team has also asked KDMC to submit details of the projects undertaken by these builders to check on the volume of the entire scam.

“There are four parties involved in this scam which includes the land owner, the developer, the costumer and the stakeholders. We are checking on all the aspects of this scam to get into its depth and know if there is any influential person involved. It is not possible to carry out the illegal work without the help of a local influential leader. We are investigating if there is a common name that binds them together,” said an officer of SIT, who wished to remain anonymous.

“The civic body has also been asked to check if these constructions were carried out on government land. The civic body has a major role to play in the investigation part,” the officer added.

The entire scam shot into limelight after a city-based architect Sandeep Patil highlighted the fraud through an RTI and filed PIL in the Bombay high court in 2021. It was then that the civic body lodged FIR against these builders at local police stations.

“There is a need to demolish these buildings so that a strong message is sent on unauthorised construction and no such illegal activities are undertaken in the city. The civic body should speed up the procedure,” said Patil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON