Kesarkar proposes school management consolidation in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In a bid to streamline educational administration across Maharashtra, school education minister Deepak Kesarkar has put forward a proposal to transfer the management of all schools to the school education department. Currently, various departments such as rural development, tribal development, and social justice oversee different educational institutions. State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar. (HT FILE)

The proposal, which aims to centralise administration under one department, is expected to be presented in the state cabinet meeting in the near future. Kesarkar stated, "In a recent cabinet meeting we had a discussion on this, and we will move a formal proposal in front of the cabinet very soon."

A significant aspect of this initiative involves the integration of tribal ashram schools and other institutions currently under the purview of the Tribal Development Department. This move is anticipated to address longstanding issues of quality and planning deficiencies within these institutions.

Recent discussions between the principal secretaries of the tribal development and school education departments have brought these concerns to the forefront, leading to the current proposal. A high-level official from the school education department confirmed that this matter has reached an advanced stage of discussion within the cabinet.

At present, there are 497 government-run ashram schools in the state, serving 199,416 students. Additionally, 556 subsidised ashram schools cater to 241,548 students, while approximately 155 unaided schools enrol around 450,000 students.

The proposed merger of Adivasi Ashram Schools with the School Education Department has been under consideration for over a year. The Adivasi Department, grappling with the extensive management of these schools, has faced challenges in implementing other development schemes effectively.

Some officials have been advocating for this merger, citing concerns over quality and educational standards. However, the proposal has met with resistance from certain quarters due to potential impacts on their interests.

This consolidation effort represents a significant shift in Maharashtra's educational landscape, potentially affecting hundreds of thousands of students across the state. As the proposal moves towards cabinet consideration, its implications for educational quality, administrative efficiency, and tribal welfare will likely be closely scrutinised.