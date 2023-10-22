Khar rly stn undergoing a steady transformation

Mumbai: Khar will be the first station that will undergo a makeover and work is going steadily. The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is steadily transforming this small station and one can see a gigantic elevated concourse built above the roofs of the platforms at Khar, which has started as a pilot project. Mumbai’s rail planning agency is focusing on modernising smaller suburban stations which over the years are as dense as the bigger railway stations. At Khar, one can see an elevated deck in place above the Harbour line platforms. The work will be similar to that carried out at Andheri, Borivali and Goregaon stations where elevated decks have been built to reduce congestion and ensure faster dispersal of railway commuters. This deck will be connected by different foot-over bridges and it has already been partially opened to the public (HT PHOTO)

At present, work at five small stations of Khar, Kandivali, Mira Road, Kasara and Neral on the Western Railway and Central Railway has been taken up. Sources said that preliminary works have begun at the remaining four stations as well. “We are aiming to complete works at Khar by March 2024. We have begun work at a few other stations as well,” said Subhash C Gupta, chairman and managing director, MRVC.

Works are underway on this elevated concourse that is yet to be connected with a newly built elevated ticket booking office on the northern end of this station. Temporary porta cabins have a ticket booking office inside that has been set up below on the west side of the station. The roofed exit lane next to the Harbour line tracks has been removed and the lane has been widened. The pathway around the station premises is strewn with metal girders that are expected to be soon launched for joining the incomplete concourse bridge. Meanwhile, not much development work has been undertaken on the east side of Khar station.

“We identified those stations which need attention. We intend to redevelop these stations in a way that would take the future load as well. Moreover, we shall be clearing the platforms from all infringement and provide more space for the movement of commuters. Drawings are in place for a selected few stations while tendering processes are on for others. We expect the work to be completed within 36 months once it begins,” explained an MRVC official.

The MRVC has taken up works to redevelop 17 stations for ₹1,053 crore under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-3A over the years has seen steady passenger movement. Initially, the MRVC was to redevelop 19 stations at a cost of ₹947 crore; however, two stations, Mumbai Central and Vikhroli, will now be removed from the list as improvement works will now be taken up under other railway schemes. The other stations in the queue are Santacruz, Bhayandar, Vasai Road and Nallasopara on the WR; and Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Mulund, and Dombivali on the Mainline and GTB Nagar, Mankhurd, Govandi and Chembur on Harbour line of CR.

