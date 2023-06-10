NAVI MUMBAI: The woes of Kharghar residents about water supply don’t seem to end. After facing acute water shortage over the past 10 days, five sectors comprising 50 odd residents housing societyies are receiving water that is yellowish in colour. Kharghar residents complain of contaminated water

The issue is being consistently raised by individuals on Twitter seeking CIDCO’s intervention. On Friday, the local corporator Netra Kiran Patil has filed a complaint with the authority by citing the exact sectors and the plots affected due to the contminated water supply. “The society I reside too is receiving the dirty water, but the issue is persisting more than 10 days. I received the first complaint from residents of a society in sector 20 comprising 300 flats on May 29. They said they were receiving yellowish water. This was also duly brought to the notice of CIDCO, “ said the corporator and resident of sector 19, Kharghar.

According to her letter submitted with CIDCO water department, the area affected include sector 19, 20, 21,35 and 33. The corporator said more sectors could also be affected due to this problem.

Kharghar receives water from Hetwane Dam situated at Pen. Residents said the water was non-potable and emitted foul smell as well. Abhijit Tandle from Vaastu Vishwa housing society, a seven-storeyed building comprising 56 flats, says he is spending Rs100 daily in procuring drinking water. “The water supplied by the society is yellowish in color. Since society water tanks are cleaned regularly, the issue cannot be internal. With no clarity on the reason for the change in colour, I am purchasing the 20-litre water bottle for drinking purposes and that lasts for a day. The society supplied water is used for household chores,” said Tandle.

Society groups are expressing concerns about the contaminated water’s health implications. Over the weekends, some societies are planing to get the water tested from a private laboratory as well.. “Besides the colour of the water, it is the taste which is concerning. It doesn’t taste like regular drinking water. I will be discussing the matter in the society during weekend, “ said Dr Anamika Thakur, chairman of Shiv Krupa Society in ector 19. The doctor said even at her dental clinic situated in sector 30 has been receiving discolored water.

CIDCO engineer with water department said the department will conduct a check of the water supply line. The official affirmed about the issue but didn’t rule out the possibility of the issues with society pipeline too. “Water is supplied to 40 sectors so if the issue is of contamination, then it should have been faced across all the areas. Nevertheless, a check will be done of each of the sectors mentioned and necessary repair work will be done if it’s the issue with our supply line,” he said.