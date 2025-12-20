Kokate undergoes coronary angiography at Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate underwent coronary angiography at Lilavati Hospital on Friday, with doctors saying he has four major arterial blockages. Dr Jalil Parkar and Dr Suresh Vijan brief the media about the health condition of former minister Manikrao Kokate, who underwent coronary angiography at Lilavati Hospital on Friday. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

A Nashik police team that had arrived in Mumbai late on Thursday to arrest the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA left the city after the Bombay High Court on Friday suspended his two-year jail sentence in a cheating and forgery case, and granted him bail. However, the court refused to stay the conviction, noting that prima facie evidence pointed to his involvement in the case.

Speaking to reporters after the procedure, cardiologist Dr Suresh Vijan said, “Kokate has four blockages: One is 100%, two are 90% and one block is between 60% and 70%. We had suggested bypass surgery, but he is not ready.”

Dr Jalil Parkar, who is also treating Kokate, said that angioplasty is the second option. “Stents will be inserted in two separate procedures,” he added.

The Nashik police team, led by assistant commissioner of police Sandeep Mitke, also recorded the statement of Dr Kuldeep, who headed the ICU at Lilavati Hospital on Thursday night. Senior inspector Anchal Mudgal from the Nashik police said, “Our officer was also present for the hearing in the high court. We decided to leave Mumbai after the order.”

Kokate was forced to resign from the Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday, following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him by a trial court in the case. The warrant was issued after a Nashik sessions court upheld the trial court’s February judgment, which sentenced Kokate to two years’ imprisonment. Kokate and his brother, Vijay Kokate, were convicted of using forged documents to obtain two flats in a prime locality in Nashik under the chief minister’s quota for economically weaker sections in 1995.

The NCP MLA was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday after complaining of high blood pressure and an elevated heart rate. Hospital sources said he underwent a CT angiography on Thursday, which found heavy calcium deposits in his coronary arteries.