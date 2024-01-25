Labourer falls to death from 16th floor of under-construction building in Vikhroli

MUMBAI: A laborer working at an under-construction building fell to his death from a lift duct while trying to get water from the 16th floor for his work on Tuesday in Vikhroli East. HT Image

According to the police, Anup Kumar Yadav, 25, a native of Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, was staying with his cousin brother, Vinod Kumar Yadav in Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli East for two years.

Anup had been working with a contractor for the past six months who had taken the POP (Plaster of Paris) contract for the under-construction building. He got married around eight months ago and came to Mumbai a month after his marriage and resumed work, said his cousin brother Vinod, who works as an electrician for the contractor.

In his complaint to the police, Vinod claimed that on Tuesday afternoon when he was doing electrical work in building number 7, his co-worker received a call and was informed that Anup had fallen from the 16th floor of building number 144.

Vinod then rushed to the spot and with the help of Raza and other laborers, rushed Anup to the Jyotiba Phule Hospital where the doctor on duty declared Anup dead before admission around 1pm. He later learnt that the incident occurred when Anup came down to a floor to fill water for POP work. He told the police that the deceased was neither wearing any kind of safety equipment nor being provided with safety precautions by the site supervisor.

A case has been registered a case under section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the contractor, said senior inspector Sudhir Hirdekar of the Vikhroli police station.