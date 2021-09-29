Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Landslide reported in Ulhasnagar; residents rescued by locals, fire brigade officials
Landslide occurred in Ulhasnagar on Wednesday as a portion of a safety wall subsided on three houses. The residents were rescued. (For representational purposes only) (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT FILE PHOTO)

Landslide reported in Ulhasnagar; residents rescued by locals, fire brigade officials

Landslide was reported at Shivaji Garden in Dhobi Ghat, Ulhasnagar 1 on Wednesday morning. Two of the residents stuck inside the house were rescued and safely evacuated. No injury or casualty was reported
By Sajana Nambiar, Ulhasnagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 09:16 PM IST

A landslide was reported at Shivaji Garden, Kamla Nehru Nagar, Dhobi Ghat in Ulhasnagar 1 on Wednesday morning. A portion of a safety wall subsided on three houses. Two of the residents stuck inside the house were safely evacuated by the locals and Ulhasnagar fire brigade. No injury or casualty was reported in the incident.

A team of fire brigade reached the spot and initiated the rescue operations.

“The continuous downpour has led to the landslide in the area. A part of the safety wall subsided, further risking three homes nearby. As per the locals, around 10-12 people lived in the houses,” said Yuvraj Bhadane, PRO, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC).

“Two of them were stuck inside the homes. The locals and our fire brigade team reached on time and rescued them too. The evacuation was carried out as a part of precautionary measure, Bhadane added.

