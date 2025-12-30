MUMBAI: Members of the Maratha community aspiring to become teachers have expressed strong resentment about a recent Maharashtra government circular that grants a 5% relaxation in marks in the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) to candidates from reserved categories who possess a Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) certificate. Their issue with the circular is that it has come too late, after many candidates have already lost out. Last-minute circular on reservation quota in TET irks Maratha candidates

Many of the Maratha aspirants had applied for posts under the general category, as the first phase of the exam is conducted by the central education ministry, where separate SEBC (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes) or EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) options do not apply. The score obtained in the examination is valid for five years, and candidates can apply for jobs based on this score in their respective states. In Maharashtra, 60% marks are mandatory to apply for a teaching post.

The relaxation allowing the 5% relaxation was announced on December 26 during the ongoing teacher recruitment process through the state education department’s Pavitra portal. The circular stated that Maratha candidates who scored between 55% and 60% and possessed an NCL certificate would be eligible for a 5% relaxation. Maratha aspirants argue that they have been unfairly excluded from this relaxation despite being eligible. According to information shared by the aspirants, around 5,000 candidates from the Maratha community applied under the open category since the Pavitra portal did not provide SEBC or EWS options.

The issue has its roots in the recruitment process announced in 2022 when the state government advertised around 11,000 teaching posts. The process was stalled due to court proceedings and was resumed in 2024 after a court verdict, with fresh advertisements issued. Candidates say that the sudden announcement of a relaxation in marks at this stage has created uncertainty, especially for those who have already been marked as “not qualified” on the basis of their scores.

Prof Balusha Mane, member of the Sakal Maratha Samaj and founder of the ShivUnity Foundation, has written to Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, minister and chairperson of the state’s Maratha reservation subcommittee, seeking urgent intervention. In her letter, Mane stated, “A large number of candidates passed the CTET in July and December 2024. Many Maratha candidates later obtained SEBC certificates, but due to the absence of central-level reservation, they applied under the Open or EWS categories. Despite scoring between 55% and 60%, they have been marked ‘not qualified’, causing confusion and (a sentiment of) injustice. Eligible candidates are facing technical problems on the Pavitra portal, and the government resolution on SEBC reservation is not being properly implemented.”

Prof Mane urged the government to issue clear guidelines, remove the “not qualified” remark where applicable, accept SEBC claims, and make the necessary technical changes to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process. HT tried to connect with school education commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh but he was not available for comment.