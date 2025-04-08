Mumbai: Latur district collector Babasaheb Manohare, who shot himself in the head on Saturday in an attempted suicide bid, was on Monday shifted to Mumbai for further treatment as his condition remains critical. The collector was brought to the city by air ambulance and admitted at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he will undergo neurorehabilitation, said doctors. Latur collector still critical, moved to Kokilaben hosp

“A green corridor was created from Sahyadri Hospital (in Latur) to the Latur airport, from where he was airlifted for Mumbai,” a senior police official told HIndustan Times.

Dr Hanumant Kinikar, director, Sahyadri Hospital, who was treating Manohare in Latur, said the collector was stable, though on ventilator support, and he had been referred to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for early intervention for neurorehabilitation.

“The injury on the right side of his brain has affected movement on his left side, including his hands and legs. We want to reduce the weakness and hence suggested that he be shifted to an advanced neuro rehabilitation centre,” said Dr Kinikar.

The collector’s family was given the option to shift him to Mumbai, Pune or Hyderabad and they chose Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, the doctor noted.

Manohare had shot himself in the head in his bedroom after having dinner on Saturday night, while his wife and two children, aged 15 and 12 years, were at home. The bullet entered from his neck, ruptured his skull and exited from the top, causing injuries in his brain. Fragments of his skull were also lodged in the brain, creating further complication.

“We managed to stop the internal bleeding by conducting a surgery. We have also removed parts of the damaged brain and repaired the dura mater that was torn,” Dr Kinikar said.

The doctor said that Manohare was opening his eyes and responding to treatment. “His vital parameters are normal and the right side of his body is functioning normally,” he said.

At Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Manohare has been admitted under Dr Abhaya Kumar, head of the neurosurgery department.