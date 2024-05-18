 Lawyer arrested for stealing colleagues’ valuables in court | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Lawyer arrested for stealing colleagues’ valuables in court

ByVinay Dalvi
May 18, 2024 07:58 AM IST

A 37-year-old female lawyer from Chembur was arrested for stealing valuables from various courts in Mumbai. The accused admitted to committing the crime in multiple courts.

MUMBAI: The Kurla police on Friday arrested a 37-year-old female lawyer from Chembur for allegedly stealing valuables of other lawyers from various metropolitan magistrate courts, the Mumbai sessions court, and the Bombay high court. The accused has admitted to committing the crime in other courts too, said the police.

HT Image
HT Image

As per the police, the lawyer, Babita Malik, was financially unstable and struggling with depression as she was unable to get any clients and started stealing the valuables of other lawyers and clients while they were busy in court matters.

On Wednesday, the complainant, Farhin Himayat Ali Chaudhari, 28, a resident of Trombay, had gone to the Kurla court. While she was in court number 60/61 before the judges, her and her friend’s bag — valued around 42,000 — was stolen from the court.

“The bags contained purse, headphone, charger, papers, identity cards, debit and credit cards, power bank and silver coins,” said Ashok Khot, senior police inspector of Kurla police station. “They lodged a theft complaint, and we started investigating the matter. When we checked the CCTV footage, we discovered the accused was wearing a lawyer’s dress. She was identified with the help of other lawyers and was picked up from the Sion area,” said Khot. The police have recovered the stolen valuables from the accused.

Another theft case registered at the Azad Maidan police station of a lawyer’s bag being stolen from the Bombay high court was solved. “She has told us she was in financial distress after not getting clients and was depressed due to it, so she started committing crimes. We are verifying things. She is unmarried. We have her in police custody till 20 May,” said Khot.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Lawyer arrested for stealing colleagues’ valuables in court

