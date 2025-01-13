MUMBAI: A lawyer has brought the spotlight onto the perilous conditions at the Shivaji Nagar signal intersection in Govandi, citing numerous preventable fatalities due to poor traffic management. In a legal notice addressed to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and the State Police Complaint Authority, Maharashtra, Advocate Abid Abbas Sayyed highlighted recent accidents. Lawyer raises alarm over fatal accidents in Govandi’s Shivaji Nagar junction

Among the victims were a nine-year-old boy who lost his life in October 2024, 27-year-old Dikshit Rajput in December 2024, and most recently, 58-year-old Mohammad Ali Ansari, who was fatally struck by a speeding dumper while returning home from work. Ansari’s grieving nephew, Mohammad Khalid Ansari, expressed anguish, “The police need to take a strict view of the situation and control the menace of accidents happening almost every day. The traffic is terrible, especially for pedestrians.”

Residents of Shivaji Nagar and Baiganwadi have voiced their frustration, accusing traffic police of focusing more on issuing e-challans for violations than actively managing the chaotic junctions. Advocate Sayyed described the intersections as “notoriously dangerous,” citing eyewitness accounts of motorists and pedestrians left to navigate without guidance, particularly during peak hours.

“The absence of traffic police at critical times has made these intersections hazardous,” Sayyed remarked. “This negligence endangers countless lives and damages the reputation of the traffic division.”

Call for accountability and action

Sayyed’s notice urges the joint traffic commissioner to take immediate action against the Mankhurd Traffic Division’s officials for their apathetic approach. It also proposes the formation of a committee to investigate these recurring incidents and ensure accountability. He emphasised the need for traffic officers to undergo proper training programs to enhance their efficiency and community responsibility.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Anil Kumbhare responded to the allegations, stating, “I am not aware of such a high number of fatalities at the junction. I need to review the statistics before commenting further.”

Reroute heavy vehicles

A significant concern raised by residents and the advocate is the reckless behaviour of heavy vehicle drivers who often violate traffic rules. Sayyed noted that the chaotic environment created by such drivers poses a grave risk, especially to school children crossing the roads. He suggested rerouting heavy vehicles to a nearby flyover to alleviate congestion on the Link Road and reduce the risk of accidents.

“The vulnerability of children navigating these roads is deeply troubling,” Sayyed said. “Why are heavy vehicles not allowed to use the flyover, which would significantly ease the pressure on these busy junctions?”

Advocate Sayyed revealed that discussions with authorities are ongoing. However, he warned that if the issues remain unresolved, he would have no choice but to approach the Bombay High Court for intervention.