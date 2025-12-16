THANE: Forest Department teams from the Badlapur Forest Division have been carrying out an intensive search operation for the past week to trap two leopards spotted near residential areas in and around Badlapur, triggering fear among residents. Leopards attack pet animals, livestock in Badlapur; forest teams intensify search

The presence of the big cats came to light after CCTV footage showed them attacking dogs, goats and chickens in the vicinity. Following repeated incidents involving pets and livestock, the Forest Department has advised residents to avoid venturing into village outskirts and forested areas after dark. A Forest Department vehicle has also been deployed to make public announcements in nearby localities to alert people about possible leopard sightings.

Leopard sightings in Kalyan and surrounding regions are not uncommon, particularly near forest stretches leading to Haji Malang, Badlapur, Neral, Matheran and Malshej Ghat. These areas, surrounded by dense forests, have traditionally served as leopard habitats. In November 2025, leopards were spotted in Waholi and Ron villages in Kalyan, close to Ambeshiv village, where the latest sightings have been reported. In 2022, a leopard attack in Chinchpada village left three people seriously injured.

Residents and experts have attributed the increasing human–leopard conflict to rapid urbanisation. “I would not blame the leopards for entering residential areas. Humans have intruded into their habitat,” said Ashish Tiwari, a resident of Mohan Palms, Badlapur. “Leopard sightings were common during the Covid lockdown period, and at that time, the local administration had advised residents not to venture out after dark. Earlier, Badlapur was known for its greenery and pleasant climate, which attracted people to settle here. However, extensive construction across hills and forest areas has destroyed the natural habitat that once supported wildlife, leading to the current situation.”

Tiwari further pointed out that areas where leopards are now being sighted were dense forests just a few years ago. He added that infrastructure projects such as the Samruddhi Mahamarg, which now passes through forest stretches, have displaced leopards and other wild animals. When their habitat and natural food chain are disrupted, they are compelled to enter residential areas, he said.

Regional Forest Officer Sanjay Dharwane said traps have been laid near Ambeshiv village and surrounding areas, but the leopards have so far evaded capture. “Shepherds often take their livestock into forest areas towards Murbad and Malshej, and the leopards may have followed these herds at night. So far, one goat and one dog have been killed in Ambeshiv village,” he said.

Vaibhav Valimbe, range officer at Badlapur, said the movement pattern of the animals suggests they entered from the Kalyan side and are gradually moving towards Badlapur. “They were first sighted in Rayate village, then Dahagaon, and most recently in Ambeshiv, indicating a clear movement corridor,” he said.