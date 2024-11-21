Leprosy patients in Kalyan vote to demand better support and rights
Initially hesitant to vote due to apathy towards their issues, they now believe voting empowers them to demand solutions from elected representatives
Thane: Around 60 leprosy patients from Kalyan East overcame significant challenges to cast their votes on Wednesday in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Despite health problems and mobility issues, some of them even walked three kilometres to their polling booths.
These individuals, mostly in their sixties, live in government housing near Kalyan Hill. Some stay alone, while others live with their families. Initially hesitant to vote due to apathy towards their issues, they now believe voting empowers them to demand solutions from elected representatives.
“People’s perception of us is slowly changing,” said Mazaharali Shaikh, 65. “It will improve further if we confidently exercise our rights, like voting. We face many issues—lack of employment, and the need to beg to pay water and electricity bills. Although we manage through odd jobs, life is tough.”
Shaikh revealed that voting has helped leprosy patients secure a monthly aid of ₹2,500 from the municipal corporation, but said it’s insufficient due to rising costs. “This time, we will request the winning candidate to ease our bills and increase compensation,” he added.
Another voter, Vinubai Jagtap, said, “We don’t have a quality life, but I believe we deserve it. By voting, we can demand it. At our age, it’s difficult to work or beg. With our physical limitations, we hope the upcoming government will provide us with more support.”
