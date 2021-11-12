Level-3 fire breaks out at scrap godown in Mumbai’s Mankhurd, no injuries reported

At least 15 godowns were affected as a major fire (Level 3) broke out at one of the scrap godowns in Mumbai’s Mankhurd near Kurla at 3.21 am on Friday, officials said. The fire was extinguished at around 8.31 am after over five hours of fire fighting.

Cooling operations have been going on. No injuries have been reported in the fire yet.

The fire brigade pressed 13 fire engines and 12 water tankers to the spot, according to information from the Mumbai Fire brigade.

Assistant Commissioner of the M/East ward, Mahendra Ubale, who was at the site of the fire said, “Approximately 15 structures (all godowns) have been affected by the fire. The land is owned by the collector and leased to those who are operating the godown. Cooling operations have been going. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet. It will be established by the fire brigade through their enquires later.”

Cooling operations take place hours after the fire is extinguished to ensure no embers remain in the materials burned during the fire as those can reignite the fire.