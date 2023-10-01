Lifeguards, cops foil suicide attempt at Juhu beach

MUMBAI: Alert lifeguards at the Juhu beach saved the life of a 40-year-old man who attempted to drown himself in the sea on Friday evening. Police officials said the man was debt-ridden because of which he took the drastic step. HT Image

According to the police personnel who counselled the man after he was saved, he had been reported missing by his family living in the eastern suburbs on September 25. Four days after his family had last seen him, alert lifeguards Vaibhav Bhagat, Hitesh Bait and Hemant Devane saw the man go towards the deep waters late on Friday evening. They acted quickly, pulled the man towards safety and informed the policemen stationed nearby.

After saving him, the police counselled him and then handed him over to his family members. “When we established his identity and address, we contacted the Bhandup police who were looking for him based on a missing person report filed by his family. We asked him the reason why he wanted to take the extreme step. He told us that he was facing a very bad time in his business and had amassed a huge debt,” said an official from Santacruz police.

While the police had got in touch with the man’s family to tell them to come and get him, they were also talking to him about his problems.

“We told him that money could be earned tomorrow, but his young children would be traumatised if he died by suicide. We also urged him to think about his wife and what sort of mess he would be leaving her in,” said an official. After hearing about his family members, the man broke down.

The police personnel kept him company at the Santacruz police station, taking turns to cheer him up until his family arrived. The family was relieved to see the man was completely fine and thanked the police profusely before leaving with him.

