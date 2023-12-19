Loan sharks booked for circulating morphed nude pictures

MUMBAI: The police have booked unknown loan sharks for threatening a 53-year-old Malad resident by circulating morphed nude photos of his daughter to his relatives and friends after he refused to repay the loan that he had not taken. HT Image

According to the Malad police officials, the complainant who stays with his wife and four children in Malad West was returning home on Sunday when he received a phone call from an unknown mobile number.

Upon answering the call, the caller demanded that he repay his loan immediately. The complainant told the caller that he had not taken any loan from any app and therefore he was not liable to pay any instalments.

The loan shark then started verbally abusing the complainant. “When he began abusing, the 53-year-old man disconnected the call after which he received several calls from at least five different unknown mobile numbers which the complainant did not answer,” said a police officer from the Malad police station.

When the complainant ignored all the calls, he received a message on his WhatsApp number. After opening the message, he found that some unknown person had sent him morphed nude photos of his daughter, who works in the customer care sector of the Amazon shopping website. The pictures were also sent to his relatives and friends after which the man approached the police and based on his complaint an FIR was registered against the unidentified callers.

“We are now trying to trace the caller/s of the five mobile numbers from which the complainant received the threatening calls and the WhatsApp message,” said the officer.