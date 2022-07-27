Local train coach derails at CSMT, CR launches probe

MUMBAI: Four wheels of a local train coach derailed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) platform number one on Tuesday. The incident occurred at 9.39 am and the coach of CSMT-Panvel local was re-railed and moved from the platform at 12.11 pm. Central Railway has launched an enquiry into the incident and will be investigating the cause of the derailment.

Prima facie, an error on the part of the motorman resulted in the derailment.

The local train was about to depart when it touched the dead-end buffer of the platform. A master control present in the motorman cabin was pressed in reverse mode. After this, the train touched the rear end of the wheels of the fourth coach from the guard cabin of the local train and derailed.

Meanwhile, Mahendra Kumar, the motorman of the local train has been suspended and will be allowed to resume work only after the investigation is complete.

Owing to the derailment, 30 train services on the harbour railway were cancelled till 5 pm and 35 services were delayed.

“Harbour railway trains were delayed due to the derailment. No passenger or railway staff was injured in the incident. An enquiry into the incident has been ordered,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) operated 10 additional buses between Wadala and CSMT for passengers affected due to the derailment.

“Trains were delayed on the harbour railway. I wanted to travel from Wadala to CSMT but initially, no train was available and later the ones that were operating were delayed. The train I took was delayed by 15 minutes,” said Nikhil Mishra, 34, a resident of Cotton Green.

“It was difficult to travel to South Mumbai from Harbour railway as local trains were operating with delays. I travelled by my vehicle and reached CSMT as train services were operating with delays,” said Upasana Mohanty, a 25-year-old Wadala resident.