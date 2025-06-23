Local trains being fitted with CCTVs, voice recorders to improve safety

Mumbai: Trains that ply on the suburban network in Mumbai are being fitted with a crew voice and video recording system (CVVRS) that will capture live visuals and audio of tracks and crew members during journeys. The Central Railways (CR) and Western Railways (WR) have installed the system on 25 and 26 local train rakes, respectively, and further procurement is underway, said officials. Every local train has two motorcabs – for the motorman at the front and the train manager at the rear end (Hindustan Times)

“The primary goal behind installing the CVVRS is to improve operational safety and efficiency by monitoring the track conditions in front of and around the train,” a senior railway official told Hindustan Times, requesting anonymity.

Videos and recordings of conversations among crew members could provide valuable clues to investigators in case of mishaps such as the one in Mumbra on June 9 wherein five commuters died after falling off a local train, he said.

“The accident occurred when a long distance train headed in the opposite direction passed by the local train. But neither train had CCTV cameras which could show what went wrong and how such tragedies could be averted,” the official said.

The move to install CVVRS on local train rakes and locomotives of long distance trains has been expedited following the Mumbra accident, said sources in the railways.

AI-powered gear

Every local train has two motorcabs – for the motorman at the front and the train manager at the rear end. The CVVRS kit for each motorcab comprises six CCTV cameras and audio recording equipment. Two CCTV cameras capture the track ahead, while two cameras capture the motorman in the front or the train manager at the rear of the rake. Two other CCTV cameras with 180-degree view capture visuals on either side of the track.

“The cameras inside showing the motorman and the train manager will help ascertain if protocols were followed in case of any untoward incident. Voice recordings of crew members will also show if circumspect situations were called out as per the safety colour-code,” an official said.

Another official said the CVVRS has AI-powered features that will enable officials to remotely monitor local train services and avert accidents.

“The system will detect drowsiness or distraction among motormen including unauthorised use of phones and trigger alerts in case of potential hazards. It will help us communicate with motormen on the go,” said the WR official.

The cost of fitting the CVVRS in each motorcab is around ₹1-1.25 lakh, said officials.

Concerns

Last month, railway unions protested against the move to install the CVVRS on local trains in Mumbai, saying it could distract motormen, breach their privacy and be misused for taking administrative action against them for the smallest of reasons.

The railway administration has assured that the system will be used solely for constructive feedback and counselling, not for punitive purposes. The Railway Board has also defended the move, saying it will improve operational safety and assist in post-incident analyses.

The CVVRS places no additional burden on crew members and is purely aimed at ensuring safe train operations, the Board said in a directive to all zonal railway general managers in May, railway officials told HT.

Apart from local train rakes, WR is also installing CCTVs on locomotives as per specifications from the Research, Design and Standards Organisation of Indian Railways. The cost of installing CCTV in each locomotive is around ₹8-10 lakh, said officials. WR has 978 locomotives in its fleet.