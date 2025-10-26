Locals oppose ‘commercialisation’ of Kala Talao in Kalyan

MUMBAI/THANE: As the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to redevelop the Kala Talao, a lake in Kalyan, historians, citizens, and social activists have opposed the move, calling it the commercialisation of the historic lake. Residents of the area are against the civic body’s plans to landscape the area, introduce facilities such as fountains, a floating bridge, a food plaza, and activities like boat rides, fishing, and a laser show claiming this will ruin the natural environment of the lake.

Kala Talao, also known as Prabodhankar Thackeray Talao, is said to have been built by Adil Shah, Sultan of Bijapur, in the 16th century. Late Bal Thackeray, cartoonist, politician, and founder of the Shiv Sena, stayed near the lake for a short period with his family during his childhood before moving to Panvel and then to Kalanagar in Bandra. In his memory, the KDMC even constructed a museum in the area in 2017.

Spread across around 21 acres, with its long walking track, boating facilities, and peaceful green spaces, the lake serves as a recreational center for residents of Kalyan West who often frequent it during mornings and evenings. The area includes an 18-acre water body and 3 acres of walkway.

Hardas Kaka, a 90-year-old resident of Kalyan, known as a historian of the city, said, “The KDMC and private players are converting this historical pond into a commercial picnic spot. Kala Talao has a long history and must be maintained in its natural condition.” Kaka highlighted that the KDMC had already “destroyed the natural slope of the pond” by converting it into a tank. “Adding other facilities will worsen the condition of the pond and its sanctity. Because of its peaceful atmosphere and open spaces, locals visit it for jogging, yoga, and meditation in the morning and evening. Once these commercial facilities are added, there will be noise and disturbance,” said Kaka.

According to Kaka, the KDMC should consult the local residents before making redevelopment plans that involve the history and legacy of the city. He claimed that the KDMC and some private players want to develop and destroy this place for their financial benefits. “Some places are not meant for commercial exploitation. Their legacy must be maintained in their natural condition,” he added.

Sachin Basare, former corporator, Shiv Sena (UBT), Kalyan, who began the work on Kala Talao in 2002 when he was the corporator, said, “Kala Talao was opened to the public in 2010. It needs repair and renovation, but we are not even touching a single inch of the historical land in the renovation.” Basare explained that the area included three historical places–Kali Masjid, a Sati Asara temple, and a Maqbara–but all three are outside the periphery of the renovation plans.

Basare said the Kala Talao has connections with five generations of the Thackeray family. Bal Thackeray’s father Prabodhankar Thackeray, had stayed there in the 1800s during a plague outbreak. When Bal Thackeray visited Kalyan in 1997, he visited the lake but was shocked to see its condition and requested its renovation. When Basare became corporator in 2002, he had initiated the renovation through the KDMC’s funds.

According to Basare, at present, KDMC spends ₹1 crore every year to maintain the lake. Once the renovation is complete, the KDMC will make ₹1 crore annually from the contractors who will maintain the lake and use it commercially. Right now the lake is open to the public from 4:00am to 11:00 am and 4:00 pm to 11:00pm, but post-renovation the lake will be open 6.00am to 11.00pm.