Lokhandwala residents fight encroachments in BMC park

MUMBAI: Around 600 residents of Lokhandwala in Andheri have started a campaign for removal of an allegedly illegal gurdwara and an open kitchen functioning from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Joggers Park in the neighbourhood. Their grouse is that since October 2022, religious artefacts have been placed in the extended caretaker's cabin at one end of the park, with symbols on the walls. Prayers take place in this cabin throughout the day.

“Almost all the walkers that come to the park are against it, as the park is being used for a purpose it was not intended for,” said OP Monga, who is the chairman of the 25-member core committee formed for the campaign. “While it doesn’t occupy much space, we fear the use for religious purposes and functions is going to expand, depriving the residents of an open space. There was a wedding held in the gurdwara in December, and that may be the start of many. It is threatening the secular environment of the space.”

Monga explained that construction on the extension of the caretaker’s cabin began in March 2022, after which the residents complained to the BMC’s K West ward office. While the assistant commissioner assured them that the encroachments would be curbed, in October last year, the gurdwara went ahead with its inauguration. “It took place with lots of fanfare and was live-streamed too,” said Monga.

The open kitchen was started during the Covid-19 pandemic as a langar (free kitchen). The residents did not object to it, as the park was not being frequented often due to the lockdown. But even after the lockdown, the cooking continues in the enclosure at one end of the park.

“More construction was taking place in the middle of the park, which we suspected was for a toilet block that could be merged with the present toilet block, next to the unauthorised religious hall,” said Anuj Mittal, also part of the campaign. “But they have stopped it after our complaints.”

The park was developed in 2003 using the MP Local Area Development funds, and by converting half the road shown in the Development Plan 2014-2034. “It was made on the condition that whenever the BMC requires it for road extension, it will be given back,” said Monga. “It was then given to Celebration Sports Club to maintain, and they are misusing it.”

The Club, however, has put up a notice refuting the claims. “Some mischievous elements are spreading rumors with an ulterior motive to further their personal agenda that a toilet is being constructed in the middle of the track, which is absolutely false. It is a storeroom to be used for maintenance,” reads the notice.

“Please note that a cost of ₹2 lakh per month is being incurred towards the maintenance of this park,” it continues. “These disgruntled people have not made any contribution towards maintenance. On the contrary, they don’t even pay an entry charge of ₹2 and want to use it for free. They just want to create confusion and disturb the peace of Lokhandwala.”