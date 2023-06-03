Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat cancelled

The Madgaon-CSMT Vande Bharat Express train, which was to be flagged off on Saturday, has been cancelled, owing to the collision between Coromandel Express and a freight train in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday. Speeches from Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also planned along with showcasing of how this route would have benefitted people travelling on Mumbai-Goa route. On Friday, they railways carried out last moment trial runs and inspect the mechanical and electrical workings of this train at Madgaon station. (HT PHOTO)

There is no fixed date on when the fourth Vande Bharat train will be scheduled to run.

The Indian Railways was all gung-ho about the flag-off ceremony and had planned it with much fanfare. On Friday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw claimed that all states would be covered by Vande Bharat trains.

“The grand flag off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express train of Goa-Mumbai has been cancelled for now. There is no clarity on whether there will be another flag off ceremony of this train or it will depart without fanfare from Madgaon and even the schedule of this train will be followed or not,” said a senior official from the railway ministry.

On Saturday there was a grand function planned with departure planned at 10.45am after flag off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was the first 8-car Vande Bharat train that was supposed to run six days a week with halts at CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Thivim and Madgaon stations in 7 hours and 50 mins.

On Friday, at least 179 people were injured when the Coromandel Express, which runs from Shalimar station in West Bengal to Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, collided with a goods train in Odisha’s Balasore district. The collision occurred near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore and several passengers of the train are feared dead with a lot more trapped inside the overturned coaches.