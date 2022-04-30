Maha adds relatively fewer cases in April but positivity rate spikes
Mumbai: The state on Saturday added 155 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 78,77,732. Maharashtra also reported one death. Of the total cases reported from the state, over 60% were in Mumbai, which logged 94 fresh cases.
The state’s active case count is just shy of 1,000 at 998. Mumbai has the highest number of active cases at 609, followed by Pune district (223), and Thane district (85). Raigad district had 14 active cases, while Ahmednagar and Nashik had 10 cases each.
The death toll in Maharashtra stood at 1,47,843 and the case fatality rate was 1.87%.
In April, Maharashtra added 3,708 Covid-19 cases, which is a 55.42% drop from the previous month when the state had logged 8,319 cases. In terms of the fatalities, Maharashtra added 60 deaths in April, a decline of 98.53% from March, when 4,082 had died.
Though the state has added fewer cases and fatalities to its tally in April, the positivity rate had increased marginally. In the last 24 hours, the state tested 26,995 samples and had a positivity rate of 0.57%.
A health department official said that the weekly positivity rate, which was 0.3%, had gone up to 0.7% earlier this week. Officials added that the surveillance needed to be increased to contain any spike in a cluster.
“Despite the slight increase in the positivity rate, the situation is under control. Maharashtra has seen over 60,000 cases in a day. So, we are prepared logistically and at the administrative level. We need to increase the surveillance so, that any spike could be restricted to a cluster,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.
Mumbai reports 24% spike in cases in April but hospitalisation rate remains steady
Mumbai: The city witnessed a 24% spike in Covid-19 cases reported in April compared to March, shows data from the state health department. The hospitalisation rate has, however, not increased significantly. The city began witnessing a spike in cases around April 14, leading to a surge in active cases. At present, the hospitalisation rate stands at 0.06%. Mumbai on Saturday reported 94 fresh infections and one death. Mumbai had 609 active cases at present.
CBI raids premises of 3 real estate developers in Yes Bank fraud case
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted raids at eight locations in Mumbai and Pune linked to developer Shahid Balwa, his partner Vinod Goenka and Pune-based developer Avinash Bhosle in connection with the Yes Bank-Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd fraud. The agency claimed that DHFL had diverted the majority of the amount received as a loan from the Yes Bank to the firms controlled by developer Sanjay Chhabria who is currently in CBI custody.
MNS vs Sena: High drama on the cards
Mumbai The state is set to witness hectic political drama over the hardline Hindutva plank adopted by Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the rally and the counter rally organised as part of the 62nd state Foundation day on May 1. While MNS chief Raj Thackeray will address the rally at Aurangabad, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis will hold a 'booster dose' at Somaiya ground in Mumbai.
BJP dividing Hindus, painting Maharashtra as anti-Hindu: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Saturday launched an attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of their public rallies in Aurangabad and Mumbai, respectively, on Sunday. Taking on the BJP, Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray accused the party of dividing Hindus in the country.
State govt to start oncology radiation centres in Pune, three other districts
PUNE As a measure to strengthen the public health infrastructure, health minister Rajesh Tope said that the state would start oncology radiation centres in four districts of the state, including Pune. Tope also announced that cath labs would be started in all districts which do not have a medical college. “The cath labs would be set up for the treatment of heart-related ailments like angiography and angioplasty,” said Tope.
