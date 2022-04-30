Maha adds relatively fewer cases in April but positivity rate spikes

Mumbai: The state on Saturday added 155 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 78,77,732. Maharashtra also reported one death. Of the total cases reported from the state, over 60% were in Mumbai, which logged 94 fresh cases.

The state’s active case count is just shy of 1,000 at 998. Mumbai has the highest number of active cases at 609, followed by Pune district (223), and Thane district (85). Raigad district had 14 active cases, while Ahmednagar and Nashik had 10 cases each.

The death toll in Maharashtra stood at 1,47,843 and the case fatality rate was 1.87%.

In April, Maharashtra added 3,708 Covid-19 cases, which is a 55.42% drop from the previous month when the state had logged 8,319 cases. In terms of the fatalities, Maharashtra added 60 deaths in April, a decline of 98.53% from March, when 4,082 had died.

Though the state has added fewer cases and fatalities to its tally in April, the positivity rate had increased marginally. In the last 24 hours, the state tested 26,995 samples and had a positivity rate of 0.57%.

A health department official said that the weekly positivity rate, which was 0.3%, had gone up to 0.7% earlier this week. Officials added that the surveillance needed to be increased to contain any spike in a cluster.

“Despite the slight increase in the positivity rate, the situation is under control. Maharashtra has seen over 60,000 cases in a day. So, we are prepared logistically and at the administrative level. We need to increase the surveillance so, that any spike could be restricted to a cluster,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.